Happy Thanksgiving 2020

Happy Thanksgiving, ya’ll!

While 2020 has been one of the most bizarre years ever, we will get through it.

They always say we should look at history not only in order not to repeat mistakes but also so that we can put our own lives in context.

This Thanksgiving is no exception. All you have to do is look at 1918 when the world was in the grip of the Spanish Flu while also still embroiled in World War I.

History.com has a lot of information on that pandemic. Theirs was on many levels even scarier than ours. Our medical knowledge has come a long way in 100 years. Something definitely to be grateful for!

They survived and so will we! So stay safe, stay positive! This too shall pass.

Thinking about you!