Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed Origins 12/20/20

by | Dec 20, 2020

Greetings!

Well, as of Friday, I am FREE!  The job has ended. Now to see if we can make this retirement thing work. Health issues notwithstanding, I am excited to get writing full time!  Booyah!

Lots of virtual pics uploaded, so if you want to see the ones I do not end up sharing, you can check them out here. (This time the link goes to the Assassin’s Creed Origins folder, rather than the homepage. :P)

 

Map room inside a secret area within the Sphinx! Shows the locations of the rock formations mimicking the constellations.

Pyramids! So much sand…

View from the top of the pyramids! You can see the ruins of the worker towns below as well. Sucker was hard to climb. 😛

Inside the pyramid! Treasures and sarcophagi and more! 

 

Secret place inside one of the pyramids. Ancient objects with seeming magical properties. Recordings of those who have tampered with humanity.

 

 

Memories from an ancient devise. They became gods to the people.

 

 

Dawn in the desert! Look at that gorgeous sky! 

 

 

 

The city of Memphis! Pyramids make for a cool backdrop. 🙂!

 

 

 

The preparation of the dead for their next life. They gave a lot of info and details here. To darn cool!

 

 

 

Mini Movie Reviews! 

 

3.5 out of 5 Stars

I’ve not played the Capcom game the movie is based on, so can’t say much about how faithful to the game it is. The CGI, landscape, and monsters are great. The world-building is sketchy – if you have thousands of spider things living in the middle of rocks in a desert, without any food (which there was none) they could not survive. But for action and weird beasts, it will do. 😛

Hubby’s Rating: See for Matinee.

