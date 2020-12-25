Gloria Oliver Logo 2020
Merry Christmas 2020

by | Dec 25, 2020 | Holidays | 0 comments

Happy Holidays!

Merry Christmas, ya’ll! 

 

Just wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

 

We went driving around a few nights ago to look at Christmas lights. We found a pretty cool looking house, but this morning, I found that the picture I took came out blurry.

That shot down my first treat to you all! Boo! 

Bad Christmas Photo

But we also went and filmed an animated fountain we’d come across during the day, which gets lit up at night! I made a cute video with music out of it and wanted to share it with you.

I hope you enjoy it!

 

Gloria

