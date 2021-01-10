Brilliant Idea 💡, Disaster 😱, and finally, Success 😻! Plus Mini Movie Reviews 🎬

What combo led me to success?

I ended up using the free software called Magic and an online converter called Convertio. Several sites recommended Sigil, but unless you are a developer, I don’t think installing its pieces is for the normal person. Magic at least came with an .exe bundle. 😛

The biggest surprise was how epub is set up like html pages. It’s like a website of the book! A quirky, touchy website. Many people swear by Calibre, but Magic is the one that worked best for me.

I still had to massage things, go through some trial and error, and I added new end matter info to the files. My goal was to find something that would let me preserve the look and feel of the true ebook file so what you saw in the sample was what you could expect if you went out and bought the book.

I finally wrestled the beast to the ground! Bwahahahaha! Now in each of the webpages at my site for the first sample chapter, you’ll also see an option to download all three at one in your favorite format – epub, mobi (kindle), or pdf! Huzzah!

Just look for these three icons, click the one you want, and download the file. There’s even a snippet in a flip box to tell you how to get it into your device if you’ve not done that type of thing before. Woot!