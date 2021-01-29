What I did not know.

What I had not realized before seeing the French show was that Lupin (Aka Lupin III’s Grandfather) came from a series of stories and books started in 1905 by Maurice Leblanc. (I’d heard of the French thief Lupin but had not realized he was actually a fictional character!)

So, supercurious, since the Lupin show talks about the Gentleman Thief’s adventures and popularity as well as his hijinks, I went and found “The Extraordinary Adventures of Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Thief.” It was AWESOME!

(I found a $.99 version at Amazon that was on special, but you can also find it at Project Gutenberg) Sadly, it appears not all of the books are available free or not (I haven’t found the Countess of Cagliostro AKA Memoirs of Arsène Lupin yet for one), and some of these have been given multiple names, so beware!) (Some call him gentleman thief, others gentleman burglar.)

Why is it AWESOME?

There are several reasons and then some surprising ones I did not expect! So let’s start with the first ones.

The writing is charming, tricky, and it pokes fun at everything. Even if you see what’s coming, the execution still keeps you enthralled. There’s wit, smarts, puzzles of all kinds. Totally entertaining!

Then there was this surprise…