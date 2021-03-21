Mind Sieve 3/21/21

Greetings!

Got all sorts of stuff going on for you this week.

Enjoy! 😁

News/Musings

My editor has started work on Black Jade. I am super pumped that things are finally moving forward. ✨ Huzzah!

I found out about a Cozy Mystery anthology the 20K50 folks are going to put out in late 2021. I’m currently trying to work on a short story to submit to them that includes the characters from the upcoming book. I’ll let you know how that goes. 😄

One neat thing about the anthology is that the mystery needs to involve some aspect of Halloween. I was aware of how the holiday is based on Samhain, an old pagan holiday. What I didn’t know was that in the 1930s Halloween was a totally different day than what we see today.

Back then, it was all about pranks and even riots! Multiple cities almost banned the day as people got more and more carried away and started destroying property. Luckily, people came up with the idea of sharing treats to dissuade the tricks.

You can find a cool article on Halloween and Dallas at the FlashbackDallas site. Fascinating stuff!