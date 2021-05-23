Upcoming Virtual Reading and Two Giveaways!
Strange Women – Stange Worlds is doing a set of live virtual readings from speculative fiction authors. The event is free and will be on the Zoom platform. More info on the overall event at http://nydamnprints.com/StrongWomenStrangeWorlds.html
I am scheduled to read from the science fiction novel “Alien Redemption” on Friday 6/4/21. All the times on the poster are EST. So my reading with five fellow authors will be at 11 AM CST. You have to pre-register https://bit.ly/345p7ZI
Take a quick lunch break for a vacation from the everyday world! 😁
I’m participating in two giveaways this month! The first is Adventures of a Lifetime – a Fantasy Group Giveaway sponsored by Prolific Works.
The second giveaway is also at Prolific works – Space Exploration – Sci-Fi Group Giveaway.
A Black Jade Audiobook?
Yep! There’s going to be a Black Jade audiobook! 🥳 It was not something I’d originally planned, but…
The reader for the book will be Tom Briggs – he has about 15 yrs experience recording books for the blind or the visually impaired. He also has a weekly radio program on Radio Eye (a closed circuit program available to persons with visual difficulties) and he is actively involved with VIPS (Visually Impaired Preschool Services). With Dai being blind, this seemed a great fit for both of us.
I’ll keep you posted!
I think that’s it! I hope you had a fabulous week!
Gloria
P.S. Happy reading!
