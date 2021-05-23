Upcoming Virtual Reading and Two Giveaways!

Strange Women – Stange Worlds is doing a set of live virtual readings from speculative fiction authors. The event is free and will be on the Zoom platform. More info on the overall event at http://nydamnprints.com/StrongWomenStrangeWorlds.html

I am scheduled to read from the science fiction novel “Alien Redemption” on Friday 6/4/21. All the times on the poster are EST. So my reading with five fellow authors will be at 11 AM CST. You have to pre-register https://bit.ly/345p7ZI

Take a quick lunch break for a vacation from the everyday world! 😁