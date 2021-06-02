A reminder to reserve your spot for Strong Women – Strange Worlds virtual readings on 6/4

Greetings, all!
This is just a quick reminder about the virtual reading at Noon EDT on June 4th – this Friday!
Strong Women – Strange Worlds
Live Virtual Readings by speculative fiction authors. Click the link or press the button below to reserve your spot for this Friday, June 4th!
It is a FREE event – but registration is required through Eventbrite. There will be prizes, too!
6 authors, 8 minutes each, so you never know where you’ll be taken next!
Come join us!
The event will be on the Zoom meeting platform. More info on the overall event at http://nydamnprints.com/StrongWomenStrangeWorlds.html
I will be reading the first chapter of the science fiction novel “Alien Redemption.” All the times on the poster are EDT. So my reading with five fellow authors will be at 11 AM CST.
Black Jade Reviews!
Reviews are starting to come in for Black Jade! Woot! You can see some already posted at Goodreads.
The average rating is currently 4.20 with 5 reviews! (Based on a 5 star system.) More should be pouring in as we near the 6/20/21 release date! 😍
Have a lovely day!
Gloria
P.S. I hope to see you Friday! 😁
