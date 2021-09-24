Mind Sieve 9/24/21
Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|StoryOrigin Swaps 1& 2
|Mini Movie Reviews
|Movie Previews
|StoryOrigin Swap 3
|Audiobooks & Books for Reviews
|Just for Fun!
|Strong Women – Strange Worlds
Greetings!
I hope September has been good to you. 😁
News/Musings
My sinuses have been misbehaving a ton the last few weeks. 😖 I would be more than happy for them to start being nice! Maybe now that fall has started, they will become more cooperative. Right… 😋
The final headshot has arrived for the Daiyu Wu Mysteries crew. Last but never least is Prince Razor. Isn’t he cute? Art is by orenjilemonade at Fiverr.
Prince Razor
Bodyguard, playmate, and ladies’ man. 😋
Extra stuff I’ve shoved in here:
1) Three info swaps from StoryOrigin. One of the three is a reader magnet – so no cost to you.
2) Two opportunities for you to get books 📚 or audiobooks if you leave reviews of them in exchange.
3) Latest set of authors that will be doing readings for Strong Women – Strange Worlds.
More deets on all of these in their sections. 😊
Story Origin Swap 1
Woman of the Stone by S.V. Farnsworth
Emerald Stone broke her word only once.
As the consequences catch up with her, it may cost her life, has already taken her virtue, and for certain will exact a toll on her freedom. Tasked by the Creator with a quest to reunite the ancient Modutan Empire, she escapes in search of a peace that can only be found on the other side of a war. If she survives the politics and peril of the journey, she will discover that oaths of the heart are not so easily broken.
(In Print Only)
Story Origin Swap 2
The Jack Hansard Series: Season 1 by Georgina Jeffery
Jack Hansard is the man who can sell you anything. Luck in a bottle, fame in a box, dreams on a leash… anything is possible when you’re a trader on the occult Black Market.
Jack is used to a life of handling dangerous goods, dodging disgruntled customers, and sometimes running away very fast. But when Ang (a two-and-a-half-foot tall coblyn right out of Welsh folklore) buys his help to find her missing kin, Jack suddenly finds the goods are riskier, the customers more treacherous, and escape is anything but guaranteed.
The Jack Hansard Series is an episodic modern fantasy with a wide streak of humour and a lot of British folklore. Season One contains the first fifteen episodes in the series.
Mini Movie Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
This film has a little bit of everything in it. Tons of action, comedy, magic, drama, and more. The relationship between Shaun (Shang-Chi) and Katy was refreshing as it shows that men and women can just be friends. The two are like a mischievous pair of siblings! I also loved how they incorporated the Mandarin character debacle in Iron Man 3 and played with it. So fun! There are two extra scenes at the end (the first one slew me!). Definitely worth seeing!
Rating: ★★★★.25 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission to See Again!)
The Suicide Squad
I somehow missed doing a review on this one. DOH! I liked this one a lot better than the 2016 Suicide Squad with Will Smith. The plot was a little more solid and had more layers. It is as crazy and demented as ever, too! I had seen King Shark in one of the animated DC films before, so I was totally looking forward to seeing him in CGI. What a riot! Voila Davis is still creepy good as Amanda Waller. Not for KIDS!
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Price of Admission)
Movie Previews 🎥
Matrix Resurrections – This should be wild! Though I wish Keanu had shaved or cut his hair. In the last John Wick film and this one he looks too scraggly. 😋
Spider Man No Way Home Trailer – I’m not sure Dr. Strange would do this? But it could be fun. 😋
Hawkeye – I thought it was a movie, but it’s actually a TV show! Sweet! Trick arrows for the win!!!!!
Story Origin Swap 3
The Neighbor You Don’t Know by Shane Shepherd
After countless years of preparation Mission Terra Firme One is finally ready to commence and give Earth the answers it has long waited for, about the planet Neighbor.
The TSS Cartographer is about to arrive and its First Officer Baldwin “call me Win” Tavares believes that he might just be able to touch his hand to that rocky ground and that’d be enough for him to learn everything there is to know about their old Neighbors, the things they’d done and what they’d left behind.
But not everyone is as kind-hearted or has such noble intentions, and Neighbor holds more mysteries than anyone could have imagined. Exploring it might open the gates for a flood that threatens to drown everything, and Win must make decisions that hold his life, and that of all around him, at stake.
(Reader Magnet)
Audiobooks for Reviews Exchange!
HMT Audiobook Reviews! For the month of Sep 2021, these audiobooks will be available in exchange for reviews.
Books for Reviews Exchange!
Back to School! Paranormal romance and urban fantasy books for reviews for the month of Sep 2021.
Just for Fun!
This month over at the Animal Rescue Site they had another super cute story – this time about a bookstore that serves coffee and has kittens for adoption! They roam the store! The story is here.
Speaking of the Matrix – watch the latest music video from World Order called Censorship. If you’ve never seen them before, they are a blast! Their synchronized movements are amazing!
A new video from Simon’s Cat called Pupsitting. This one is in color and 10 minutes long! Dang!
Strong Women – Strange Worlds
The next Strong Women – Strange Worlds virtual readings are set for Friday 10/01/21 at Noon EST. Check out the graphic below for the participants. Here’s the info link. Make your free reservation early!
Have an awesome weekend! 😁
Gloria
You must log in to post a comment.