Virtual Tourist 12/03/21

News/Musings Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Strong Women – Strange Worlds Year-End Party!

Greetings!

If you celebrate it, I hope you and your family had a great Thanksgiving!

Temperatures have been dipping the last week or two and hubby is playing Christmas music like mad.

How weird is it that 2021 is almost over? 😱

News/Musings

Hubby’s kidney stone journey continues. The sucker has yet to come out. He’s been feeling good, but he wants it OUT! If it has not moved much by the time of his next appointment, he may have to have outpatient surgery. With a scope and laser, they will follow the route the kidney stone is following and shoot it to pieces. Eek!

As I mentioned in the email last week, Jacques – A Daiyu Wu Mystery Prequel Short Story is now available at Amazon. Since I put it in the KDP Select, anyone with a Kindle Unlimited subscription can read it through there.

In 90 days, it will be available at all the other ebook retailers. Huzzah!

There will be no StoryOrigin or Books for Reviews this time around. The peeps I submitted to do trades with using the StoryOrigin setup did not Accept/Deny the requests, so no extra stuff from them this time around.