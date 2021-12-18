Mind Sieve 12/17/21

News/Musings

In Texas, the weather seems to change every five minutes. Going from freezing temps to hot and back is normal around here. It does do funky things to my sinuses though! Ugh!

Hubby’s kidney stone is still hanging on, so he will be going through a procedure next week. Thankfully, the stone’s moved enough so they can see it on the x-rays and so will be throwing sonic waves at it to break it up. Woot!

We’ve been enjoying new episodes of The Expanse, the Wheel of Time series, and especially Hawkeye! Season 2 of Witcher starts 12/17! Woot! (We also loved the live-action Cowboy Beebop (they were so much more faithful to the original than you usually see when something animated is done as live action) but I also heard it’s not getting renewed. 😭)

I am close to a 50K word count on Book2 – White Gold – of the Daiyu Wu Mysteries. I am hoping to keep the writing pace steady so I can finish the first draft of the manuscript soon and get it sent to the editor in April. Then, I am hoping to jump on The Secret Humankind and get that sucker done too! (My hope is to be able to bounce back and forth between the two series so I can feed everyone’s cozy mystery and urban fantasy hunger.) Wish me luck!

Sad news 😭 – now two of my favorite all-time authors have passed in a year. Rachel Caine (AKA Roxanne Longstreet Conrad) passed in November 2020, and now Carole Nelson Douglas has left us in 2021. I’ve read just about EVERYTHING the two ever published. I had the honor of being friends with both and always looked forward to seeing them at the local SF/F conventions.

If you’ve never checked out their books, I highly recommend them. Like me, they wrote outstanding stuff under several genres. (Like me in the ‘different genres’ sense, whether my stuff is anywhere near to outstanding is up for debate. 😋)