Mind Sieve 02/11/22

News/Musings

I’ve finished the first draft for White Gold – Book 2 of the Daiyu Wu Mysteries! Huzzah! This is my first book 2 EVER! I’ve done a bunch of stand-alone books, but never a book 2 before.

Now I need to do a pass for logic/info check, another edit pass, then it will go off to the editor in April and the cover artist (he reads the book before doing concepts so I try to give him the edited copy!) in May. So we are looking for a release date about the same time frame as Black Jade was in 2021 – mid to late June 2022!

I probably mentioned this before, but since I can’t remember, I’ll put it out there again. I have joined TikTok! I’m still a n00b there but I’ve been trying to put something out there every week or so. If you want to follow me there, you can find me here. Yes, another marketing time sink! Woooo!

Amazon Ad experiment 2 was a bust. I do think the blurb is better, but because the ebook is Wide (meaning it’s available in other ebook formats and places and not just at Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited) the clicks don’t get followed through. I need to consider whether I will put up the urban fantasy series only in KU or not as an experiment (paperback would be everywhere, only ebook would be restricted). But that’s down the road a ways.

When Black Jade first came out, the trade paperback was at B&N as well as other paperback retailers, then it disappeared. Despite now putting in two separate tickets with Amazon (they bought Booksurge a while back so they handle the paperback wide distribution) and they tell me they’ve fixed it and yet still no Black Jade paperback at B&N. The last time they said if B&N did not want to fix it, there was nothing they could do. B&N is now publishing books, so I may need to through their system to get it in there. UGH. I’m sure their formatting and cover specs will be different because otherwise, it would be too easy! I just need time to go down another rabbit hole. 😭 I’ll let you know if there are further developments.