Virtual Tourist 02/25/22

The logic read-through for White Gold is now complete. The third pass is in process using my second grammar program, looking for echoes, more grammar stuff, etc. Super time consuming, but once it’s done, the manuscript will be ready to send to the editor in April. Huzzah!

Sometimes I am a sucker for lifetime software deals. Basically, you pay for the software/service once and all updates and changes after that are free! One that I looked at and caved into is called Listen2It. They use AI-based algorithms to turn text into speech. They have a ton of voices you can pick from and you can even tweak those if you desire. Mind you, it won’t replace a real person recorded audiobook, but it’s great for giving visitors yet another alternative on how to sample the sample chapters. The process was even pretty simple.

With an embed code, you can then add the sound file to your webpage. I’ve only gotten the first chapter of Inner Demons done and on the page, but if you want to check it out, you can see the page with the player here. (Update: since I wrote this for the newsletter, I’ve done a few more!)

You can even download the audio file to listen to it wherever you want! I’ll try to get more of these up over the next week or two as time permits.

If you give it a listen, let me know what you think about the recording. I just thought it was too cool to pass up! 😎

