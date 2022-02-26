Virtual Tourist 02/25/22
News/Musings
The logic read-through for White Gold is now complete. The third pass is in process using my second grammar program, looking for echoes, more grammar stuff, etc. Super time consuming, but once it’s done, the manuscript will be ready to send to the editor in April. Huzzah!
Sometimes I am a sucker for lifetime software deals. Basically, you pay for the software/service once and all updates and changes after that are free! One that I looked at and caved into is called Listen2It. They use AI-based algorithms to turn text into speech. They have a ton of voices you can pick from and you can even tweak those if you desire. Mind you, it won’t replace a real person recorded audiobook, but it’s great for giving visitors yet another alternative on how to sample the sample chapters. The process was even pretty simple.
With an embed code, you can then add the sound file to your webpage. I’ve only gotten the first chapter of Inner Demons done and on the page, but if you want to check it out, you can see the page with the player here. (Update: since I wrote this for the newsletter, I’ve done a few more!)
You can even download the audio file to listen to it wherever you want! I’ll try to get more of these up over the next week or two as time permits.
If you give it a listen, let me know what you think about the recording. I just thought it was too cool to pass up! 😎
Notorious
Lost Ark
Lost Ark is a free-to-play fantasy MMO (Massive Multiplayer Online game). They make their $$ from in-game purchases by players. It went online several weeks ago.
It’s super pretty, and the music and voice acting are good. The game, I’ve been told, is a lot like the old game Diablo.
It has a large learning curve, in my opinion, but it still manages to be fun. Unlike most MMO’s I’ve played, this one has click-based movement rather than the WASD keys, which are used for attacks. So, I fumbled a lot at first. Their tutorials are on the sucky side, so that didn’t help. As you progress, more and more things get thrown in to keep track of—pets, cards, combos, crafting, etc.
One thing I like a lot is that you don’t have to team up to clear a dungeon. They scale to the number of people in the party which can be from 1 to 4 players. So for casual players, this is awesome!
I have a sampling of pics in the newsletter, but if you want to see all I have so far, you can see them here.
First view of the starting area during the game introduction. So pretty! Has some of the look and feel of the Final Fantasy MMO.
You have been tasked with finding information on the Lost Ark, an object of great power lost long ago. But you’re not the only one looking for it. The demons want it, too.
A mural in the flooded ruins.
The important area with the city ruins was under an illusion. It was released as we watched from the cliff.
The area where the clue we are seeking is hidden. The church has employed a ton of people to look for the clues, but not all of them are doing it in the interests of humanity. The stone statues were a hint this area had traps for those without the blessing of the entities. (Like a lot of games, you’re the hero of the tale—the chosen one.)
A closeup of my character. Sadly, most of the female gear is skimpy and all have 6-inch heels. I chose a female martial artist, sub-class of war dancer. The big things on her arms are her fighting gear.
View of the first town you go to. They keep calling it a village, but it’s too big for that. LOL. There are spots in different locations that will give you an overhead, spanning view of a place if you click on them. I thought that was spiffy!
Walls of the temple that contain the first clues on finding the Holocron.
Tank
