Virtual Tourist 03/25/22

I’ve been getting a bit carried away with joining giveaways! I had stopped at three for March, but then came another I couldn’t resist. So this time around there are four! Eek! 😱

I am also going to start something new (only in the newsletter – so sign up!) that I read about last week. Mainly adding in a Reviewers’ Corner! A space to give thanks to you guys for any recent reviews posted on any of my nine books, the horror novelette, and whatever else ends up getting put out there. 😁

The JOY of Murder is now off to the editor. She said she might even be able to start on the edits early! Woot! I’m trying to get other stuff situated to try to get a splash of some sort going for the release of book two. Wish me luck! Lol.

I’d also hoped to start working again on book one of the Discoveries of Julia Xero – an urban fantasy series, but the Curse of the Evil Back Muscle has reared its ugly head again, so productivity has been down. 😢 I got new meds a month or more ago, and I always seem to get the weirdest side effects. One of them is making the Evil Muscle even madder than it would be without them. Getting older is not for the faint of heart! 😛

