Virtual Tourist 05/20/22

The edits for the JOY of Murder are here! I’ve been busting buns for the last week+ to incorporate, edit, and fix whatever items needed tweaking. Now, I am working on formatting the multiple files for the ARCs. My editor, Elayne Morgan, deserves a ton of kudos. Life smacked her in the face, but she still came through. Thank you, Elayne! You rock!

Since items got delayed a little, I sent a pre-editing file to the cover artist, the fabulous Charles Bernard! The concept sketches have arrived! Anyone subscribed to the newsletter will be voting for their favorite concept. If you want in on this next time I have a cover, make sure to subscribe here.

I’ve also worked up an ARC cover for the JOY of Murder as a placeholder until I get the final cover flat. I wanted to be able to give reviewers a bigger time frame in which to get a chance to review it. The Arc Team will get first dibs, but then slots will be opened for newsletter subscribers. Yet another reason to subcribe to the newsletter. Bwahahaha!

The picture of the ARC cover is below!