Mind Sieve 07/01/22
Greetings!
Have you been melting in the heat? It’s been super hot down here in Texas. We’ve hit 100 degrees several times just in June. 😱 What will July and August bring? 😋
News/Musings
First off, the JOY of Murder Release Celebration Giveaway is LIVE! Enter the giveaway by filling out the KingSumo form and feel free to share for more chances to win. Loads of freebies from cozy/mystery/thriller authors are also up for grabs on the same page. 😁 Good luck!
The paperback edition of The JOY of Murder is LIVE! I hit the button early due to the holiday weekend, but they processed it super quick! So it’s out!
Only nineteen or so days before the ebook also comes to life. Though you can still pre-order it at your usual retailers. Here is the UBL Link. No matter your preference, send me a copy of the receipt and the BONUS story – Romeo’s Revenge is yours!
I’ve started working again on The Secret Humankind, which will be the first book in a new urban fantasy series called the Discoveries of Julia Xero. It’s been fighting me tooth and nail, but I am stubborn. Bwahaha! 😎
Two more 5-star reviews of The JOY of Murder! Squee!
Review by Kat M at Goodreads
StoryOrigin Swap 1 (UBL)
Years
What would you sacrifice to save the world?
In the future one thing keeps the entire planet going, the Gaia Machine. The only problem is that it feeds on the life force of people to run. This has led to certain people being born with the Gaia Gene, the ability to go into the machine for a full fifty-year cycle without fear of aging.
Cheyenne Meekai has the Gaia Gene and whether she wants to or not she’s going to have to save the world, but it might cost her everything in the process. The years served in the machine fly by for the person inside but outside life moves on, meaning when she gets out everyone she knows will either be elderly or dead.
Fifty years is a long time especially when you’re only sixteen, can she save the world and still have some sort of life, or will the demands of the Gaia Machine be more than she can handle?
Find out in this exciting Young Adult Science Fiction novel that will be sure to keep you reading every page until the very end.
Mini Movie Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
Jurassic World Dominion
It was awesome seeing all the characters together from the franchise. As always, the special effects were great. Some fun chase scenes and combat. Higher stakes on several fronts, but no real surprises. Hubby had hoped for more.
Rating: ★★★.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Better for Matinee)
Lightyear
The explanation at the beginning of the film was perfect! This is the movie the toy in Toy Story was based on. ROFL. It was a fun film, loads of action, and some surprises. The sequence where Buzz kept testing the engine, creating a four-year gap between him and his friend was super poignant. A fun ride all around.
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission.)
Movie Previews 🎥
Sandman Trailer – this is based on the graphic comics. Never read them, but it does look interesting!
Blackbird Trailer – this one looks intense!
The Deer King Trailer – the animation looks great, and I’ve enjoyed other films by him. Should be fun!
Story Origin Swap 2 (Freebie)
Dead Cell: New Earth
The first wave of colonists found alien life. The third wave doesn’t want peace. They want control.
A short prequel to the cyberpunk Dead Cell series on Amazon Vella
Tani’na and the few half-breed descendants of First and Second Waves of colonists are infected with Chromata, a sentient lifeform native to New Earth. But it isn’t the enemy.
First Wave, sent a century prior, made peace with the inhabitants. Some of Second Wave joined them when they arrived decades later. Most remain loyal to the Thyterion empire which is destined to arrive as the third and final wave. Emperor Riscerman wants the planet cleansed for their arrival. Tani’na wants revenge for the death of her mother and sister among thousands of others who perished in the Silacia settlement bombing.
Commander Worton must pay for following such heinous orders. Tani’na and her Father’s First Wave army storm the city and the state-building to retake control. Tani’na knows what must be done, and she’s the only one who can do it.
Just for Fun!
THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT – SIRIUS Mammagamma – his fab instrumentals paired with gorgeous images! Nice!
Disney Music – Lava (Official Lyric Video from “Lava”) – This is so adorable!
Footloose Dance-Off! | The Umbrella Academy – I haven’t watched the new season yet, but this dance-off was a riot!
Story Origin Swap 3 (Freebie)
Death at the Fete
A traditional New Year celebration… What could go wrong?
The story continues – what trouble do Vino and Kiyama find themselves in next?
Kiyama Fernando and Vinodhini Dias are involved in another murder mystery – this time in the sweltering heat of the hottest month of the year. When Vino is invited to judge a beauty pageant as part of the Sinhala New Year celebrations in the small town of Parkaduwa little do the friends know that jealous rivalries and social bias will soon lead to murder.
Set in the tropical island nation of Sri Lanka this is perfect for those who wish to visit an exotic location and meet some memorable characters!
Forward to the Future Giveaway – free science fiction reads for July 2022
Have an awesome 4th of July! 🎆🎇🎆🎇
Gloria
