Mind Sieve 07/01/22

News/Musings

​

First off, the JOY of Murder Release Celebration Giveaway is LIVE! Enter the giveaway by filling out the KingSumo form and feel free to share for more chances to win. Loads of freebies from cozy/mystery/thriller authors are also up for grabs on the same page. 😁 Good luck!

The paperback edition of The JOY of Murder is LIVE! I hit the button early due to the holiday weekend, but they processed it super quick! So it’s out!

Only nineteen or so days before the ebook also comes to life. Though you can still pre-order it at your usual retailers. Here is the UBL Link. No matter your preference, send me a copy of the receipt and the BONUS story – Romeo’s Revenge is yours!

I’ve started working again on The Secret Humankind, which will be the first book in a new urban fantasy series called the Discoveries of Julia Xero. It’s been fighting me tooth and nail, but I am stubborn. Bwahaha! 😎

Two more 5-star reviews of The JOY of Murder! Squee!

★★★★★ – This was a strong sequel to the Daiyu Wu Mysteries series. I had enjoyed the first book a lot and was looking forward to this book. It was a really well done mystery and the characters that I enjoyed were back.

I received an advance review copy for free, and I am leaving this review voluntarily.

Review by Kat M at Goodreads

★★★★★ – Daiyu Wu was fortunate to have been born to loving parents. In the Chinese culture, girl babies are not looked upon fondly, and blind girl babies are considered evil omens and should be put to death. But her parents hid her from the authorities and ultimately came to Dallas, Texas, where they raised her. At one point, she came upon the orphan, Jacques, and convinced her family to help raise him, keeping him as her confidant, friend and helper. In this second book of the series, her new friend, Truman Pierce (or as Jacques likes to think of him, the popinjay) asks her to help prove his mother’s innocence of murder…a crime for which she was recently arrested and held without bail. But can Dai and Jacques investigate this without Dai’s family finding out what she has been doing. This series takes place in the 1930’s. Dai is a very strong female character, who refuses to allow her blindness become a disability, instead relying on the strengths of her other senses. I really enjoy the relationship between Dai and Jacques, as well as the developing characters of Truman and even Dr. Aiden Campbell. And of course, who could resist the antics of Prince, the Scottish terrier/Pomeranian mix pet. Looking forward to more adventures with this group. Disclosure: I am voluntarily reviewing this book and all opinions are strictly my own.

Review by Kuzlin at Bookbub