Mind Sieve 08/26/22

I had to draw a winner for the JOY of Murder Celebration Giveaway three times, but I finally got one that responded and lives in the US. The box is on its way and she’ll hopefully love her prize! 😁

On the writing front, I’ve been up to my eyeballs doing homework and making decisions for Author Ad School. They look at Amazon Ads in a different way than most programs I’ve seen and it shows a lot of promise.

I’m also having to make some hard decisions with regard to the branding for the cozy historical mystery series. When you put the two books and the two short story covers side by side, a casual viewer would not be able to tell they are all related. So I’m taking a look at what can be done to make it more homogenous.

And because I am nuts, I also bought an awesome book that came out last week to help me make stronger blurbs as well. The ebook is full of awesome explanations and theory, which makes it seem like it would be easy to create the blurbs, but the science of this is truly harder than it looks! LOL. I still have some chapters to go, but I hope by the end of it, I can create blurbs/back matter that create more excitement. 😛

This also means that my poor WIP has gotten no love whatsoever for a week or more. Whee!