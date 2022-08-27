Mind Sieve 08/26/22
Greetings!
We got some rain this week! Yay! I hope you didn’t get too much of it though. Flash floods have been rampant.
At least the temps have gone down a bit. I’m sure this won’t last long, but any reprieve is awesome!
News/Musings
I had to draw a winner for the JOY of Murder Celebration Giveaway three times, but I finally got one that responded and lives in the US. The box is on its way and she’ll hopefully love her prize! 😁
On the writing front, I’ve been up to my eyeballs doing homework and making decisions for Author Ad School. They look at Amazon Ads in a different way than most programs I’ve seen and it shows a lot of promise.
I’m also having to make some hard decisions with regard to the branding for the cozy historical mystery series. When you put the two books and the two short story covers side by side, a casual viewer would not be able to tell they are all related. So I’m taking a look at what can be done to make it more homogenous.
And because I am nuts, I also bought an awesome book that came out last week to help me make stronger blurbs as well. The ebook is full of awesome explanations and theory, which makes it seem like it would be easy to create the blurbs, but the science of this is truly harder than it looks! LOL. I still have some chapters to go, but I hope by the end of it, I can create blurbs/back matter that create more excitement. 😛
This also means that my poor WIP has gotten no love whatsoever for a week or more. Whee!
Dream Team Network Swap 1 (Amazon)
The View From Here
What would you do if you found yourself on or in another world? Do you have the skills and knowledge needed to survive or to make sense of what you see?
Thomas sets out on a hike he has done many times before. Taking only what he needs for the three or four hours he expects to be gone, he passes a vehicle in the parking lot. The handwritten note on the dashboard read: Not Abandoned. The view at the end of the trail was not what he expected—neither were the friendships.
Two adventurous people in an unknown world. Only their physical fitness and combined knowledge will get them through everything they may encounter.
Mini Movie Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
Bullet Train
Bullet Train is a whole bunch of movie genres (action, mystery, mysticism, introspective, and more) all wrapped up into one. A ton of seemingly unrelated facts all converge to show the true picture at the end. There are a ton of in-jokes and tropes and utter craziness. One thing I totally loved was how Brad Pitt had guest starred in “The Lost City”, and now Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum return the favor. A weird and utterly fun chaotic ride. (Though if it is somewhat graphic so be warned!)
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)
DC League of Superpets
I was looking forward to Superpets and it delivered fun and so much more. A ton of nostalgia for 80s superhero films as they replicate the Krypton we saw in Superman (1978) with Christopher Reeve. They even have Wonder Woman’s invisible plane from the 1975 TV series! They even throw in Black Adam shows up during the credits as a wink-wink-nudge since Dwayne Johnson is the lead in that film and plays Krypto in this one. A lot of growth for several of the characters during the film, cute jokes, and some warm and fuzzies! Lulu is a RIOT!
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)
Movie Previews 🎥
Pinocchio Movie Trailer – Tom Hanks and looks to be live-action and CGI. Should be fun!
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – Official Trailer (Jacob Anderson) – Whaaaat? Looks to be a TV series for AMC?! Set in the 1920’s rather than the 1790’s!
John Wick 4 Official Teaser Trailer – no, still the super scruffy dirty hair look. Waaaahhhhh!
Story Origin Swap 1 (UBL)
The Girl From Saint Petersburg
From Amazon bestseller and Ben Franklin Award winner Joyana Peters, author of The Girl in the Triangle, comes a story of loss and sacrifice — and ultimately, of survival.
Russia, 1905: Thirteen-year-old Ruth dreams of growing up to marry the boy next door and living peacefully ever after.
But when he and her father are forced to flee to America after the Bloody Sunday Massacre, Ruth and the other female members of the family are left behind amid the violence and chaos of revolutionary Russia. Overcoming violence and hunger with a strength she never knew she possessed, Ruth resolves to do what it takes to keep her mother and sister alive—whether it be work, beg or steal.
Then she lands herself in a predicament that threatens to put her own neck in a noose. This time she may not be able to keep them all safe, at least not without sacrificing their love for her and all that makes life worth living.
In this prequel to the award-winning novel, The Girl in the Triangle, author, Joyana Peters, portrays a tight-knit family fighting to endure at a precarious and crucial time in Jewish history. Join the countless readers who can’t get enough of Ruth and her story.
Click to buy today!
Just for Fun!
Dancing Cat Figure – Stop Motion Animation – this is SUPER CUTE!
Pusheen’s Valentine Video – eek! More cuteness! (I’ve used their stickers in FB and love their 10-second videos – didn’t know they had longer ones!
A Little Girl Gives a Coin to a Street Musician and Gets the Best Surprise in Return – this was wonderful! Thanks for sharing this Todd C!
Don’t forget to pick up some free reads from the Marvelous Mythology Giveaway for Aug 2022!
August is almost over, so don’t forget to check out the free reads for the Free August Escapes Giveaway!
Stay dry, stay cool 🧊, stay happy!
Gloria
