Virtual Tourist 10/07/22

Ghostwire Tokyo

I fell in love with this game when I saw the promo. Snagged it when it went on special. Bwahahahaha!

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an urban supernatural action game. A man has set off an event that has separated 240,000 people in an area of Tokyo from their bodies leaving behind their spirits. He plans to use them as energy for his mad scheme to resurrect his wife.

Akito, a young man on the way to visit his sister at the hospital, had just been in a terminal accident just before the evil fog arrived. The mysterious man KK moved to inhabit Akito’s body so he can fight to stop what’s being done. But though Akito had died, his spirit is still there and prevents KK from taking over. The two must now work together.

Those of you who have been following the newsletter for a while know that I am a sucker for Japanese stuff. And since this one has a lot of folklore woven into it, I was all in!

The game has a main story line and also side quests, which deal mainly with supernatural phenomena. While the main monsters are almost all modern inventions, you also get to interact/see/capture multiple ones that have been part of Japanese mythology for ages.

As you buy food, pick up objects, and enter new areas of the city, the game will share info about it. You also get to be a onmyoji – a Japanese spirit wizard – and get to remove curses, purify areas, use paper spells, etc. You even do the two-fingered hand motions (or you can let KK do it for you!)

You even have to hunt down Tanukis who are hidding in disguise around the city! (You can find them by looking for their tails, which is not as easy as it sounds!)

Unlike a lot of games where you get a sort of radar sense to find hidden things, the one in this game is not only visual but also relies on sound! It took me forever to put that together. DOH!

The game also start easy, but gets progressively more difficult as you gain abilities and more movement options. I’ve been enjoying the heck out of it! 😁

You can see all the currently uploaded pics here.