Mind Sieve 11/18/22
Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|DTN Swap 1
|Mini Movie/Show Reviews
|StoryOrigin Swap 1
|Movie/TV Show Previews
|StoryOrigin Swap 2
|Just for Fun!
|Historical Fiction Group Promo
|Fantasy Group Promo
|Felony Fiction Promo
Greetings!
Winter seems to have finally put in an appearance. But this is Texas, so you never know. 😁
Thanksgiving is coming! 🦃 And we celebrate it a couple of times each year. All the way back to when hubby and I first got married. We always celebrate with my side of the family the weekend before. We used to meet with hubby’s side on the day of. (Sadly, most of his peeps have moved away, making meet-ups problematic.)
Do you follow any specific Thanksgiving traditions? Do tell!
News/Musings
Romeo’s Revenge went live on 10/26/22 so that is done. Yay! It’s a nice intro into the series as you can see the group’s sleuthing chops and relationships without the time investment of a novel. Bwahahaha!
If you were kind enough to get a copy, let me know how you liked it! If you have time, leave a review! 😁🥰🤩
***
Some awesome news from one of my publishers! Willing Sacrifice (YA Fantasy) is getting a new cover!
This poor book had a ton of bad luck when they tried to get the cover done back when it was first published. Artists kept bailing out. It was so bizarre. While I didn’t hate the one it ended up with, the partials that were never completed were better. But now, finally, a great cover has arrived!
Check out the old vs. new cover below! (I don’t know yet when the books with the new cover will be available yet. So stay tuned!)
|Old Cover
|New Cover
A world of difference. Am I right? Totally pumped about it! 🥰
If you’re curious, you can download sample chapters of the old version here.
★★★★★ – “Willing Sacrifice will snare you from page one with its unusual plot and the promise of peril to come, and it just keeps getting better and better.” – Margaret Marr – Nights and Weekends.com
Extra stuff I’ve shoved in here:
1) Dream Team Network Swap (UBL)
2) Two StoryOrigin Swaps (Freebies!)
3) Great Historical Fiction Reads Group Promo
4) Revenge: Fantasy Review Copies for Readers! Group Promo
5) Felony Fiction KU Reads and Paperbacks
More deets on all of these in their sections. 😊
Dream Team Network Swap 1 (UBL)
Killing Secrets
Some secrets are better left dead.
Rachel James’ ex-husband is released from prison determined to reclaim her and her little girl — the child is his key to controlling the James fortune. Frightened, Rachel flees to Denver with the child who hasn’t uttered a word since her daddy went to prison.
Contractor Patrick Thorne wants nothing to do with another of his parents’ charity cases. He failed his own wife so abysmally she took her own life as well as his unborn son’s. After two years, it’s time to concentrate on the bid he’s won and the saboteur trying to destroy his construction firm.
There is no room for trust in either of their hearts. But trust is all that will untangle the secrets that dominate their lives, free a little girl of her silent prison, and save them all from a serial killer who stands too close.
(A Thorne’s Thorns Novel)
Mini Movie Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
Black Adam
The film had a ton of actors I truly enjoy. So kudos right there. Loads of action and great special effects. It did suffer from the heroes making assumptions just so you can create conflict-itis, but otherwise, it had several nice surprises and atypical points of view.
Definitely worth seeing! I wish they’d had tome to give more background on some of the fringe characters, but oh well.
Rating: ★★★★ out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)
Interview with the Vampire
AMC decided to do a TV series for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Some things have been tweaked, for example, the time frame when Lestat and Louie met, but the overall feel and story elements are spot on. Some have been deepened. Claudia is older, but the actress is great.
Having the interviewer having met Louie before when he was young and now when he is at death’s door was a nice change. We’ve been loving it so far! (Still ongoing.)
Rating: ★★★★.5 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)
The Peripheral
Another series with an awesome cast! It starts out as one thing, then expands into something super complex that has the main character scrambling for answers. Great effects and action scenes. The longer we go the more tangled the web. Super interesting so far! (Still ongoing)
Rating: ★★★★.25 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price!)
WEIRD The Al Yankovic Story
Just seeing Daniel Radcliffe (Happy Potter) play Weird Al makes this a worthwhile watch. This “life story” is as wonky and whacky as all his other works. 😁 Evan Rachel Wood (from West World) plays Madonna and she had the outfits and mannerisms down to a ‘T.’ His music and tons of misinformation are sprayed throughout. The whole subplot of his having written ‘Eat It” before Michael Jackson did “Beat It” was insane! If you end up with any doubts as to the fictional aspect of this “biopic” the ending will make it clear. ROFL. There’s an extra scene in the credits. 😋 A must for Weird Al fans.
Rating: ★★★.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price!)
StoryOrigin Swap 1 (Freebie)
Leaving Mars
The Mars base didn’t work out. We all have to pack up and return to Earth, even my reluctant dad…
Mars didn’t work out. We’re all packing up and going home. My estranged dad is refusing to leave, so I’m out traveling the Martian landscape to his solitary outpost to bring him back.
If it were up to me, I’d say he’d made his choice. But my sister, back on Earth pleaded, “The kids want to see their Grandpa. I want to see him again.”
I’ve always had a soft spot for my baby sister…
Movie Previews 🎥
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer – booyah! Can’t wait!
Elemental Teaser Trailer – this looks adorable!
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Teaser Trailer – can’t wait! Hee!
StoryOrigin Swap 3 (Freebie)
Monarch in the Flames
Once you’ve been burned, everything is fire.
Stephan’s peaceful reign as the king of Frenland is in jeopardy. Only one person stands a chance at preventing his assassination. Unfortunately, Valerie is in exile.
What could entice the crown princess of the former tyrannical regime to risk burning at the stake to help him? Nothing, unless he succeeded in capturing her heart last summer.
Monarch in the Flames is book 2 in the Modutan Empire Series.
Just for Fun!
While it’s still too early for Christmas music, here’s a taste of different Puerto Rican Christmas music! They don’t sound anything like normal Christmas music, so I can get away with sharing it. Bwahahahaha!
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Now You Know (Official Lyric Video) – his “bio pic” was bizarre but so Al! Lol.
SKADI – the goddess of hunting and the personification of winter – costume makeup. The transformation is pretty cool!
Time for some hot apple cider. ☕ Yum.
Till next time!
Gloria
