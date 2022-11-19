Mind Sieve 11/18/22

News/Musings

Romeo’s Revenge went live on 10/26/22 so that is done. Yay! It’s a nice intro into the series as you can see the group’s sleuthing chops and relationships without the time investment of a novel. Bwahahaha!

If you were kind enough to get a copy, let me know how you liked it! If you have time, leave a review! 😁🥰🤩

***

Some awesome news from one of my publishers! Willing Sacrifice (YA Fantasy) is getting a new cover!

This poor book had a ton of bad luck when they tried to get the cover done back when it was first published. Artists kept bailing out. It was so bizarre. While I didn’t hate the one it ended up with, the partials that were never completed were better. But now, finally, a great cover has arrived!

Check out the old vs. new cover below! (I don’t know yet when the books with the new cover will be available yet. So stay tuned!)

Old Cover New Cover

A world of difference. Am I right? Totally pumped about it! 🥰

If you’re curious, you can download sample chapters of the old version here.

★★★★★ – “Willing Sacrifice will snare you from page one with its unusual plot and the promise of peril to come, and it just keeps getting better and better.” – Margaret Marr – Nights and Weekends.com