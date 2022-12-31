Virtual Tourist 12/30/22

News/Musings

I spoke too soon about being past the EBM (Evil Back Muscle). A sneaky unknown player had been lurking this whole time. The Ninja Overlord! He makes camp at the hip castle. When he’s ire is awakened, he throws darts at the EBM to get him riled up! What’s truly weird is that the Ninja Overlord never hurts! (Unless one presses down on the hip area.) So this whole time, he’s been playing politics and making sneak attacks!

You’re in my sights now, Ninja Overlord! I’m doing some quick massaging with a tennis ball twice a day to try to keep him from causing trouble. The rascal!

So for a week, I got to do nothing again. Just when I was putting out a decent amount of words on the current manuscript. But I’m ramping up again. Hopefully, not jinxing myself once more. 😋

Trivia/Research bit – Zashiki-warashi – These are yokai (spirits) that live in rooms or storage places. They are sometimes pranksters but are usually thought of as benevolent as they can bring good fortune. They typically show themselves as children, with their hair covering more of their faces. The word chiropractor was first used in print by D. D. Palmer, the founder of chiropractic, in the 1895 book The Chiropractor’s Adjuster.”

I tried my hand at writing new blurbs for the last few months but with sales tanking the last couple of months, I bit the bullet and got a package on discount. Some of the books are with Zumaya Publications, but I can use the new blurbs through Author Central and if they seem to work, I’m sharing it with them in case they want to revise them from that end.

First up is In the Service of Samurai.