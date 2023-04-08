Mind Sieve 04/07/23

News/Musings

The cats and dogs seem to have finally reached a plateau of tolerance. YAY! 😍 We still have to keep an eye on them, but the cats have areas the dogs can’t get into and that’s helped a lot. I just wish Boy had not reverted to bullying Starsong again. 😢 I would have thought after him getting ‘bullied’ by the dogs, he would have learned something, but noooo!

Still, improvements for the win! 😁 Yay!

Writing news

I got Pay It Forward (short story prequel) back from the editor Wednesday and I busted buns to get part 1 ready for the newsletter. Not yet subscribed to the newsletter? Well, there’s no time like the present! 😋 You can subscribe here. (There’ll be links in the next newsletter for those who missed part 1)

The editor should have the manuscript for The Secret Humankind (Book 1 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero) back to me in the next two weeks, so I will be setting up the preorder page for the Kindle version presently. (Can’t do it with paperbacks! Boo!) I will be sharing a sneak peek at the cover soon!

The publication date will be 7/20/23. *fingerscrossed*

(Pre-editor teaser of the week!)

The Arts District’s train station was more of an open-air stopping point for the DART Rail than what most people thought of as a station. Though many riders were disembarking, those waiting to board the next train were less than a handful. Even so, Julia found herself staring intently at each one, wondering which, if any, were part of this Secret Humankind. Were they spying on her even now?