Mind Sieve 04/07/23

Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|StoryOrigin Swap 1
|Mini Movie/Show Reviews
|Movie/TV Show Previews
|StoryOrigin Swap 2
|Just for Fun!
|Soul of the Paranormal Group Promo
|Young Adult Freebies Group Promo
|Strong Women – Strange Worlds
Greetings!
Between the temp changes, pressure changes, and very high pollen counts, we’re all struggling not to get sick at our house! I hope you’re feeling well!
News/Musings
The cats and dogs seem to have finally reached a plateau of tolerance. YAY! 😍 We still have to keep an eye on them, but the cats have areas the dogs can’t get into and that’s helped a lot. I just wish Boy had not reverted to bullying Starsong again. 😢 I would have thought after him getting ‘bullied’ by the dogs, he would have learned something, but noooo!
Still, improvements for the win! 😁 Yay!
Writing news
I got Pay It Forward (short story prequel) back from the editor Wednesday and I busted buns to get part 1 ready for the newsletter. Not yet subscribed to the newsletter? Well, there’s no time like the present! 😋 You can subscribe here. (There’ll be links in the next newsletter for those who missed part 1)
The editor should have the manuscript for The Secret Humankind (Book 1 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero) back to me in the next two weeks, so I will be setting up the preorder page for the Kindle version presently. (Can’t do it with paperbacks! Boo!) I will be sharing a sneak peek at the cover soon!
The publication date will be 7/20/23. *fingerscrossed*
(Pre-editor teaser of the week!)
The Arts District’s train station was more of an open-air stopping point for the DART Rail than what most people thought of as a station. Though many riders were disembarking, those waiting to board the next train were less than a handful. Even so, Julia found herself staring intently at each one, wondering which, if any, were part of this Secret Humankind. Were they spying on her even now?
StoryOrigin Swap 1 (UBL)
The Ring Keeper
Caught between twin brothers—one courting demons and sorcery, the other the ruler of an empire protected by magic, Ana bears a ring of unknown powers, her legacy from a mother she never knew.
Discovering the ring’s ability makes her both a valuable member of the emperor’s court and a target for abduction by his jealous brother. Soon Ana finds herself betrayed and kidnapped, ultimately held at the mercy of the emperor’s twin and his dark secrets.
The ring exposes a web of love, hatred and unimaginable betrayal. Though its power drains her life force, the fate of the empire depends on her ability to unlock the ring’s secrets. She must find the will and strength to use it, for its magic can save the lives of everyone Ana has come to love. Or it can destroy them completely…
For fans of Annette Marie’s Taming Demons for Beginners.
Mini Movie/TV Reviews 🎥
★ – Why did I go see this? Why?!
★★ – Showed promise but on execution, crashed
★★★ – Enjoyable, just don’t look under the hood too closely
★★★★ – A great film, totally worth seeing!
★★★★★ – 🤯 Too fabulous for words!
Despite my best intentions, there are no Mini Movie Reviews this time around. I did see stuff, but time got away from me. DOH!
Apologies! 😔
StoryOrigin Swap 2 (UBL)
Murder at the Vineyard Inn
Innkeeper and vineyard owner, Avery Parker, is thrilled to play a part in the town’s long-awaited wedding.
Guests from near and far have gathered for what was meant to be a joyous union.
But instead of ringing toasts and happy cheers, a mysterious death casts a pall over the festivities.
When a dead body is discovered in her newly opened inn, Avery’s dear friend is quickly put at the top of the suspect list.
Now it’s up to Avery to prove her friend’s innocence and discover the identity of the murderer before they strike again.
It’s a race against time that could prove deadly if Avery fails.
Will she be able to uncover the truth before it’s too late?
Wine pairings and irresistible recipes included!
Movie/TV Previews 🎥
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Trailer – oooh! Turning fairy tales on their heads. Looks fun!
Elemental Official Trailer – the more I see, the cuter it looks!
Blue Beetle Movie Trailer – looks like they are turning this one family-centric like Shazam. Should be fun! (This incarnation is a lot different from the one in the comics back in the 80’s…but I am game!)
StoryOrigin Swap 3 (Freebie)
Withdrawal
Why Did The Koru Leave? And where have they gone?
When the enigmatic but powerful Koru unexpectedly abandon their embassy on Proxima Centauri, Vik—a one-time activist and war hero—and his shadowy friend Copeland attempt to find out if this is a prelude to a war that would prove disastrous for humanity.
Their search for answers leads to dangerous discoveries. Will Vik now risk his marriage and comfortable life if it means a chance to finally find out the truth?
Just for Fun!
Simon’s Cat 15th Anniversary Video! – the top skits colorized! So cute!
UFO Beginning and Ending Sequences – British SF show from 1970-1971 – such high hopes they had for 1980’s tech! 😁 They came up as a subject this week. This theme has stuck with me since I saw it as a teen. Commander Striker was such a hottie! 😝 (The ending theme version is super psychedelic!)
Intro video of a new Jeff Duhnam character! Url. LOL. I just got that. DOH. (U R L) 😋
Soul of the Paranormal Group Promo – tingles and chills abound!
Young Adult Freebies Group Promo – all sorts of flavors for your eyes!
Strong Women – Strange Worlds QuickReads for 04/20/23. Sign up early!
I hope you and your family have a great Easter! 🐰🐣
Till next time!
Gloria
