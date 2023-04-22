Virtual Tourist 04/21/23

News/Musings

​

​

Our dog Minerva does one of the sneakiest and cutest things EVER! She’s a ninja dog in multiple ways—the quietest dog ever when she wants to be! But there’s a trick she does to tease the younger Xena that is too cute! She can take a small stick or stick treat and flip them sideways with her tongue and hide the whole thing in her mouth! Then she will flip it the other way to show you she has it and then hides it again. Isn’t that adorable? What a tease!

Writing News

Daiyu Wu Mysteries Book 3 – The Music of Death Blues is slowly forming – I’m up to 10K words so far. Doing research on Deep Ellum, Freedman’s Town, and Blues! Research can be fun, eye-opening, and frustrating! I do love learning new stuff though. 😍

You would not believe the agony authors sometimes have to go through with regard to covers. There’s a fine line between what you want and what the market expects… So both Pay It Forward’s cover and The Secret Humankind have changed. Purple is currently the rage for Book 1’s, leather jackets are a must, and so are fighting poses. The placement of typography also needs to be consistent across a series, so since one changed, the other had to, too.

So below is the new cover for Pay It Forward and a sneak peek at new and improved The Secret Humankind cover. 😁

Edits for the novel should be in this weekend. *fingerscrossed*

Part 2 of the freebie prequel short Pay It Forward was in the newsletter this round. If you want to catch part 3 (and links of parts 1 and 2) make sure to sign up for the newsletter! 😎