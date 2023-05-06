Pay It Forward and more!

News/Musings

My poor sinuses! Though the air quality has been good down here, the pollen count has been nuts! No colds have been caught yet, so good news there, at least! Yay!

Writing news

The banner at the top will be the series banner for The Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series! The series is set in Dallas, TX and it has a lovely and varied skyline!

The edited manuscript for The Secret Humankind is running a bit late as my editor has also been suffering from 2023 the Year of Chaos, but I hope to get it in the next couple of weeks.

The date for the ebook to go live on Amazon is now locked for 7/20/23 with the paperback release the week before. I want to try to give reviewers 2 months to get done so some reviews will be live when the ebook goes live. I also hope to do a giveaway of some sort, so stay tuned!

The Secret Humankind – Book 1 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero – is now on Pre-Order at Amazon!

She keeps her head down and cleans up messes. When the body count starts rising, will trying to make a living get her scrapped?

Julia Xero is stuck in survival mode. After losing the only person she loved, the introverted orphan longs to escape her toxic employment for the zen of crime and trauma scene decontamination. But when she lands her dream job and is called to a bloody rooftop with a decapitated corpse, she’s horrified to come face to face with an otherworldly shark-toothed assassin.

Furious to learn she’s been enlisted by a clandestine race of beings against her will, Julia’s dismay fountains when she finds out they implanted her with a neck bomb to ensure her lips stay tightly sealed. Fit to be tied, and her thunderous confrontation with her boss hitting a deadend, the stubborn young woman begins plotting ways to leave the energy-powered entities in her dust.

Can she outwit an ancient civilization before her carotid goes boom?

The Secret Humankind is the gritty first book in The Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series. If you like fish-out-of-water heroines, complex worlds, and dark truths, then you’ll love Gloria Oliver’s multi-faceted mystery.

A social worker fighting the good fight. A mousy orphan dodging trouble. Can the public servant find common ground before one of them gets permanently kicked to the curb?

Laurel Caine wants to pay it forward. As a case handler in child protective services, Laurel maintains a professional distance from her charges while using her stash of ‘secret weapons’ to keep them safe. But after she meets a thin, timid girl named Julia, keeping the child at arm’s length is proving harder than resisting the call of chocolate.

So when Julia’s current foster home wants to ditch her without cause, Laurel bayonets the rules and goes all in. But Julia is a tough nut to crack and wheedling what Laurel needs to know out of her is like pulling teeth from a bucking bronco.

Can Laurel hammer the cryptic clues together in time, or will she stay stuck in the muck and lose more than she ever imagined?

Pay It Forward is the prequel short to the Discoveries of Julia Xero urban fantasy thriller series. If you like gutsy women, unlikely orphans, and your fiction laced with the supernatural, you’ll love Gloria Oliver’s moving tale.

Sample chapters for the novel will be coming soon!