Virtual Tourist 07/14/23

It’s less than a week before The Secret Humankind goes LIVE in all formats!

After going down a rabbit hole trying to fix/figure out what was wrong with something that should have been easy, I think everything is now in order.

The paperback and hardback editions are now active and should trickle down to other paperback book outlets. For those of you who’ve been kind enough to grab a copy in exchange for a review, this means you should be able to post a review at Amazon if it’s one of the places you use. Yay!

The ebook will be in Kindle/KindleUnlimited and should go live on 7/20/23.

If you haven’t yet, don’t forget to sign up to try to win the two-lamp of out-of-this-world set (US Only) and check out the freebies from other authors. More details in the promo spot at the bottom of the email. (Or click here!)

Missed out on the sample chapters? You can get those here.

Yes, I am about to go into madness mode. Wheee!

I was doing some research for the Music of Death Blues and ran across Jacques Casanova. Everyone’s heard the name, but I didn’t know much about the man. So I stumbled upon the fact that he wrote a 12-volume set of memoirs! I found volume 1 at Forgotten Books and have been thoroughly enjoying it. Aside from his raging libido (though no graphic descriptions are given – yay!), the man is extremely intelligent and brutally honest! Just today, there’s a passage where he says he can tell the Adriatic sea is moving away toward the east and that in 3 to 4 hundred years, he expects to see Venice connected to dry land. They’ve been saying Venice has been drying up for several years now! The attitudes and expectations of people of the time have also been fascinating. The clergy regularly had chocolate for breakfast! And they drank coffee! (For some reason, though I knew they drank coffee here in the States in the late 1700s, my brain never connected with it being drunk overseas during the same time. DOH!)

​

Writing News

I worked up some more character pics for The Secret Humankind to share! (See below!)

I wasn’t going to do it initially, but since readers do not all signup for newsletters… I’ve decided to put Pay It Forward – The Discoveries of Julia Xero prequel short—up at Amazon as well. (One funny thing is that it showed up almost immediately at BookBub, but Goodreads, which Amazon owns, does not show it yet! DOH!)

A few weeks ago, I got an idea for a short story concept when watching episodes of Young Indiana Jones (Some are so good, and others so so very bad! Though they do a great job in explaining a lot of the prevalent thoughts and actions of different countries at the time). It was going to be a historical short, but now it’s turned into a science fiction story! I love the concept, but I’m not totally sure where I want it to go. I’m having to sneak it in to work on it here and there outside my main writing time. So much juggling! 🤹‍♀️Lol.