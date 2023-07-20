Greetings!

Just a quick note to let you know that The Secret Humankind release day is finally here! 🎺

🎆🎇 Huzzah! 🎆🎇

What are reviewers saying about The Secret Humankind?

Here are some highlights from the reviews that have come in so far!

4.7 Stars from 10 ratings and 9 review texts

(You can see the full text reviews here.)

“Be prepared for a long night of reading as the story unfolds. The end will leave you wanting more.”

“The plot is intriguing, fast-paced, and fraught with suspense, making it a page-turner.”

“Enjoyed every minute and read it straight through as I couldn’t put it down. Then I reread it and it was even better.”

“I loved this book and the characters and had a hard time putting it down (even at 2 a.m.).”

What formats is it available in?

The novel is available in hardback, paperback, and Kindle.

The paperback should be getting picked up by other online book retailers but seems to be propagating slower than anticipated. Boo!

The Kindle version is also part of Kindle Unlimited.

