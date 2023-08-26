Mind Sieve 08/25/23

News/Musings

It’s still so hot! 🔥 It’s bloody scary when you check the temperature at 10:30 PM and it’s still a 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.l7 Celsius) outside! 🤯

Our dogs must not have much in the survival skills set as I’ve seen them go outside to run around when it’s been 106! Crazy pooches! 🐕🐕 We do make sure to have plenty of water around. ⛲ Can’t have them getting too dehydrated.

Writing news

So I mentioned at the top how I’ve been freaking out a little this week. (Not that it takes a lot! 😋) But it’s a good kind of freakout—aside from having me on pins and needles and watching Amazon rankings and review counts every day. (It’s a great way to stress yourself out to an early grave! LOL. Who said being an author didn’t have its dangers? 🤣 )

Last time, I shared the highest rankings I’d ever seen for one of my books. Well, on 8/18 I got another surprise—after dropping down to around a 100,000, it perked up again and broke the previous record! Check it out!

It’s come down since then, but just seeing it was a blast. Then this week, I saw the number of reviews go up again. Now I have two titles close to the Amazon Magic Number of 50 Reviews!

Supposedly, magical things can happen if you can get past that hump. It’s taken two years to get Black Jade to 47 reviews—just shy of the magical 50. Now The Secret Humankind has caught up to 47 in a month! And now sits at 49! Oh yeah!

I could not have done this without YOU GUYS! And kudos, too, to the awesome folks at Itsy Bitsy Book Bits!

Will I reach the coveted number of 50 reviews for either book? Who knows! Will the nebulous magic of reaching 50 reviews actually do anything? Only one way to find out! Whee!