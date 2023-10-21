Mind Sieve 10/20/23

News/Musings

​

We found out a few weeks ago that our puppy (if you can call a 70-pound dog a puppy, but she’s not a year old yet—so technically, she is one…), has NO hips! She literally has no hip sockets for her back legs. The vet has seen partial sockets before but not none.

She does have the sexiest swing walk. Now we know why!

We have to wait until she’s a year old to start looking at options. She’s not in pain, but it could become painful later. Pic of the x-ray and Xena Puppy Warrior Princess below.

Writing news

I’ve done a couple of passes to The Music of Death Blues, and it’s on the editor’s To Do List! Yay! I should have it back in December. 🤞 Then I’ll need to go through the edits, set the pre-order, get a book tour booked, ads, review copies, etc.

After much thought, rather than do a prequel short from Dai’s point-of-view or a story about Prince Razor’s origin, I decided to put the two together! (I should have thought of this in the first place! DOH!) Working on that sucker now and will hopefully send it to the editor about the time the official date for the book’s edit is due.

The current tentative title for the short is “Dai and the Prince” or “The Prince and Dai” – I’m not married to either, so if you have any suggestions, feel free to send them along! The story will involve storms, in case that helps. If I use your suggested title, you’ll get a mention in the ebook and also in the newsletter!

Once that’s done, I can go back to Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero. It is now tentatively titled Secret Aftermath. This means I’d be locking myself into all the titles in the series needing to have the word ‘secret’ in them. Hate it? Love it? Please, feel free to let me know!

Back to schedule juggling! 🤹