Virtual Tourist 11/03/23

I hope everyone had a safe and spooky 👻 Halloween 🎃. We did our usual and hid in the dark so we’d get passed by. Hubby can’t be trusted with candy! 🍬🍭🍫 (For several years running he’d buy bags of it, then refuse to give it away, hoarding it all for himself. Bad hubby! So we no longer buy any to keep him out of trouble. 😝

Writing News

The Daiyu Wu short story to go hand in hand with Book 3’s release is finished! It’s called “The Prince and Dai” (has nothing to do with “The King and I,” but once I realized it rhymed, it would not go away!) That, too, has been sent to the editor’s queue, and I will hopefully get it back in early December and share it with you before it goes up anywhere else.

Below is a teaser for the book cover for Music of Death Blues. In case you’d not noticed on the other Daiyu Covers, each always gets a related flower added to the background and a new cover icon to represent the novel.

The rest of it remains the same to tie all the series books and related shorts together.

For Book 3 – the icon is a steel string guitar, and the flowers are chrysanthemums. Since Blues music is integral to the plot, the cover is blue. (Lighter than the hue used for Jacques.)

For the Dai short (cover still pending), the icon will be a cloud and lightning bolt with poppies as the background flowers.

I’ve started back on Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero! Yay! I’m planning on keeping Julia super busy. Bwahahahahaha!