Mind Sieve 11/17/23

News/Musings

​

Everyone at home has been feeling under the weather, off and on, for the last couple of weeks. 😱 I hope the weather settles down into a routine soon, but this time of year, it does tend to be a weather seesaw.

I think only hubby caught a slight cold. For the rest of us, it has been sinus/allergy-related misery. 🤧

Hope you and yours have been staying healthy!

Writing news

The Prince and Dai is complete! Sucker is in the editor’s queue. My poor editor has to have a minor procedure and is also going through some medicine changes, so keep her in your prayers (or send good vibes her way) so she can get through all that with minimal fuss.

I’ll keep you posted on the edits! (I’ll start sharing teasers then! Bwahahahaha!)

I am up to chapter six of Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero – The Secret Aftermath. I look forward to all the trouble the characters will be getting into whether they want to or not. Being a writer is EVIL! Hee! 😈

Now, for your viewing pleasure… I thought I’d share the interior title pages for both Music of Death Blues and The Prince and Dai. And their Cover Reveals!

Guitar by Valter Bispo from TheNounProject



Yorkshire terrier by 장희 이 from TheNounProject