Virtual Tourist 12/29/23

News/Musings

We were supposed to go to the in-laws last Saturday to celebrate Christmas, but whether from a delayed reaction to the colonoscopy or something I ate that didn’t agree with me, I had to bail from going at the last minute. My daughter delivered the gifts for the nephews and nieces under 18, and I gather they were well received. Yay!

On the day of, we did the annual stockings, which hubby loves to do. He upped the game this year and bought bags to hold the gifts and candy. He was quite happy to have found “coal” candy as those had disappeared a couple of years ago.

Writing News

The Music of Death Blues and the prequel short The Prince and Dai are still pending at the editor’s, so no new news there.

I did finally finish working on the book trailer, though! Woot! I won’t upload it till the edits come back and the pre-order is set up. But I included a screen grab to give you a taste. 😄

The Secret Aftermath – Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero is now at 30,000 words! I’d been submitting chapters to the crit group, but with the holidays that has ground to a halt, but I am still putting words down. Oh yeah!

Alien Redemption (Wide Distribution) – my stand-alone science fiction novel is on tour. Some lovely new reviews have been trickling in.

Here’s an excerpt from one of the new reviews:

“Alien Redemption by Gloria Oliver is a great, twisty, sci-fi adventure story with plenty of suspense, tension, drama, action, secrets, mystery, agendas/plots, high stakes, blackmail, betrayal, intrigue, emotion, discovery, challenges, space travel, new beginnings, and aliens.

I was pulled into the story right from the beginning- reading the book in one sitting as I really needed to know how things would play out.”