Daiyu Wu Mysteries

Set in the 1930s in Dallas, TX. The books are narrated by Jacques Haskin, Dai’s friend and confidant will delve into different facets of the people, the troubles, and obstacles of this fascinating time in history.

Book 1 – Black Jade – is slated for release around June 2021.

