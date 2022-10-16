Romeo's Revenge - Gloria Oliver

Romeo’s Revenge – A Daiyu Wu Mystery Novelette

Two tragedies one year apart. An unlucky family or something more sinister? She intends to sniff it out.

When Daiyu Wu learns of a pair of seemingly unrelated deaths within the same family, her inquisitive nature demands she find out more. So, with the help of her companion, Jacques, and her canine protector, Prince Razor, can this blind sleuth find the clues in time?

A Daiyu Wu Mystery – Novelette

Excerpt:

“It’s a sad way to begin the Dia de los Muertos.” Rosa Vega set down the plate of decorated sugar skulls she’d brought to share with the Wu household. November first and second were minor Catholic holidays and were celebrated in several South American regions by remembering and honoring the dead. The Chinese also practiced something similar, but in April on Tomb-Sweeping Day.

“Did something happen?” Dai sat at the kitchen table while I finished the morning dishes. Prince Razor, a Pomeranian and Scottish terrier mix, sat at her side, hoping to get any missed tidbits or a scratch behind the ear.

Rosa threw a careful glance past the entry to the kitchen, checking to make sure Dai’s parents weren’t nearby. She kept her voice low. “I heard about it from the other ladies at early morning prayer.

“Doug Murphy was found dead this morning at the bottom of the stairs.” Rosa made the sign of the cross.

“He had an accident?” Dai asked.

“Seemingly, yes. I feel so bad for Janice, his wife. This is the second time something awful has happened to her family on Halloween.” Rosa shook her head. “Last year, someone hanged her cat in the tree in their front yard. The poor thing.”

“Two deaths in a year, and on the same day.” Something about the way Dai said the words grabbed my attention. “Will you be visiting her?”