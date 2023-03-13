The Discoveries of Julia Xero
Welcome to the series page for the Discoveries of Julia Xero series.
The urban fantasy series is set in Dallas, TX, and follows the exploits of crime scene remediation specialist, Julia Xero.
Book 1
The Secret Humankind – She keeps her head down and cleans up messes. When the body count starts rising, will trying to make a living get her scrubbed out?
Pat It Forward – The search for a place to belong. But how many times can a boy stand losing his home?
