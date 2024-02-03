Music of Death Blues - Gloria Oliver

Music of Death Blues – A Daiyu Wu Mystery

A suicide that wasn’t. Racial prejudice pushing a murder to be swept under the rug. Can Daiyu Wu throw back the covers to reveal the killer?

Dallas, TX, 1930. Daiyu Wu resigned herself to life inevitably returning to normal after dipping her toes into the pursuit of justice. But a new case falls onto her lap when she hears screeching tires and a woman calling out in pain. The older lady is wary of her offer to help, but Daiyu knows people aren’t kidnapped off the street just to be set free again—something terrible is coming.

As Daiyu feared, things take a turn for the worse—the rescued woman’s youngest son committed suicide. But for a kidnapping and a suicide to occur to the same family on the same day smells of deviltry, but the police can’t be bothered to investigate—so Daiyu has no choice but to get involved or risk allowing a killer to run free.

Can Daiyu and her friends unravel what’s really going on before the case is closed forever?

Music of Death Blues is the exciting third book in the Daiyu Wu historical cozy mystery series. If you like twisted plots, stubborn underdogs, and family intrigue, then you’ll love Gloria Oliver’s multicultural adventure.

Buy Music of Death Blues and blow the horn on sneaky evil-doers today!

A Daiyu Wu Mystery – Book 3