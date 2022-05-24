Gloria Oliver - Unveiling the Fantastic
Get a 🎁 - Subscribe!
The JOY of Muder Pre-Order Cover

 

 

Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles FB Fan Page

 

The JOY of Murder
A Daiyu Wu Mystery

 

A socialite accused of murder, planted evidence, and mysterious enemies challenge blind detective Daiyu Wu in her new sleuthing adventure.

When a highly respected member of the ‘Little Mexico’ community is killed in 1930 Dallas, all the evidence points towards Grace Pierce, wife of a local businessman and a former member of the Ku Klux Klan. Grace’s son Truman turns to Daiyu Wu and her unique detective skills for help, but Dai quickly discovers that nothing about this case is what it seems.

With her companion Jacques and canine bodyguard Prince Razor, Dai must navigate a family in turmoil, racial tensions, and shady business deals to find the actual killer before Truman’s mother is sentenced to death.

A Daiyu Wu Mystery – Book 2

For lovers of Agatha Christie and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

 

Sample Chapters
Reviews
Amazon-Trade Paperback - Black Jade
Barnes And Noble - Black Jade
Kindle - Amazon - Black Jade
Nook - Black Jade
Smashwords - Black Jade
Kobo - Black Jade
Apple Books - Black Jade

AMZ Audio

Black Jade at Audible
Black Jade at iTunes

No schema found.