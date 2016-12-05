Mind Sieve 12/5/16

Fan Fun

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Official Teaser Trailer #2 – Booyah!

The Mummy Teaser Trailer – this could be good!

Legion Trailer 2 – (a short one then a longer one in the same video) Should be trippy! Woot!

Assassin’s Creed “The Creed” Feature Trailer – it’s almost here!

Simon’s Cat in Bed Sheets – too cute! (dang the cat is aggressive! lol)

Social Media/Author Platform

8 Social WordPress Plugins to Improve Your Blog from the Social Media Examiner by Kristel Cuenta

3 Social Media Design Tools That Create Stunning Images from the Social Media Examiner by Peter Gartland

Writing

Christmas Gift Ideas For The Talented Writer In Your Life by Angela Ackerman. Some of these are just too cool!

The Single Largest Secret to Success by Kristen Lamb. Some great insights!

