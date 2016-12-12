Mind Sieve 12/12/16

Morning, all!

Fan Fun

War for the Planet of the Apes Official Trailer – ooooh!

Spider-Man: Homecoming Official Trailer #1 – this is going to be messy! lol.

Ghost in the Shell Official Trailer 1 – sweet! Hope they try to keep it close to the manga. Woot!

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Official Trailer – Teaser – sweet!

Social Media/Author Platform

How This Author Got 10,000+ Preorders As A First Time Self-Published Author by Book Marketing Tools.com. They make it sound so easy. *cry*

Writing/Writing Life

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Writers — 2016 Edition by Jami Gold (Some cool stuff in here! :P)

5 Ways to Discover & Develop Our Voice by Jami Gold.

Have a great week!