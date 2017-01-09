Mind Sieve

Happy Monday!

Fan Fun

Cars 3 Teaser #2 – so sleek!

Star Wars Rebels Mid Season 3 Trailer – Obi-Wan you and old! And other characters from Rogue One will be coming! Sweet!

Clara Official Trailer #1 – Looks weird but cute! My favorite combo. 🙂

Social Media/Author Platform

Live Video and Marketing: Where the Industry Is Heading from the Social Media Examiner. Article by Michael Stelzner. Ack more stuff to do! Aiiieee!

Free eBook! Self Promo Stories by Authors, Fun Strategies to Sell Books by Beth Barany. Looking forward to seeing what they have to share. 🙂

Writing

Happy New Year! Start 2017 Right By Jumping On 3 Important Tasks by Angela Ackerman

Guest Author Jodie Renner: Set up Your Story in the First Paragraphs by Jodie Renner. Great advice!

Have a great week! And wish me luck. Doing Year End accounting right now at work. Oi!