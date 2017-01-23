Mind Sieve 1/23/17

Happy Monday!

Fan Fun

The LEGO Batman Movie Trailer #5 – uh oh, a ton of villains!

Logan Trailer #2 – looking forward to it!

Wonder Woman Trailer #2 – Can’t wait!

Social Media/Author Platform

Facebook Community Development: How to Cultivate Loyal Fans by Michael Stelzner – I need like 10 clones now. Lol.

Writing

The Ultimate Guide to Pitch Writing by Jami Gold. Just in time! The edit for “Alien Redemption” is done so I need to start shopping it. 😛

5 Things Psychology Can Teach Writers by Angela Ackerman and Tamar Sloan.