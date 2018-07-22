Mini Movie Reviews Catch Up 7/22/18

Greetings!

Yep, I once more fell off the face of the planet. This is never intentional, but sometimes life’s plans don’t match mine. (Busted pipes, rabid bat and consequent pet quarantine, vet bills from quarantine fallout, back muscle issues, tons of day job work, etc. Life has been interesting. Not always a good thing!) 😛 Money is tight right now, which hasn’t helped matters any.

Figured I would try to catch up on mini movie reviews since it’s summer and it’s movie watching time! Lots out there to see right now. (Had to do some catching up on that too!) These are in order of older to newer.

Mini Movie Reviews

Incredibles 2 – after a super long hiatus, the Incredibles are back! And we get theme songs! Lol. Yes, the older superheroes had theme songs, and we get to hear them. You have to wait for Elastigirl’s in the end credits, but worth the wait. 😛

Befriended by a brother and sister who want to bring back the old days when superheroes were free to do what they do best, everyone has to deal with changing roles in the household as Helen become the focus of the hero campaign.

Lots of family issues to deal with as Bob tries not to be jealous and works at being a stay at home Dad. Nefarious forces are at work, however. In that respect, the new film repeats some of the plot complications of the first movie. Still, it was a fun ride. Rating: 3.5 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – The advertisements give a wrong impression of what the film is actually about. Yes, there is a volcano about to explode and destroy the island, but that whole segment is only the beginning of the film leading to the main section.

Dr. Wu (played by BD Wong) is a fortunate and resilient man, and the character connects the latest two films back to the original. The scientist has been a very busy and he has a new patron. They want to build upon the success of their last creation and use the older animals to finance their ambitions.

Gorgeous film, loads of actions, quirky comedy, and more. The whole volcano problem is a little contrived, but if you can look past that, there’s definite fun to be had. I find it funny how the old T-Rex is used much like Godzilla now. A very dangerous creature that still comes to your aid when you least expect. 🙂 Rating: 3.5 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Ant-Man and the Wasp – Scott Lang is suffering the consequences of his actions when he went to the aid of Captain America in Captain America: Civil War. He’s been under house arrest for two years as a result. His relationship with Hope and Dr. Pym lie in tatters. His decision to help Cap had many consequences he’d not expected.

A few days before his house arrest is complete; however, he has a strangely vivid dream about Hope’s mother and a little girl. So he leaves them a message, not sure how to explain it or even if it means anything.

It is this message that gets him kidnapped by Dr. Pym. Due to the things Scott saw during the first film when he shrunk himself into the subatomic levels, Dr. Pym and Hope have been working on a way to try to free his wife from there. They believe Scott is connected to Janet due to quantum entanglement.

But there are others interested in what Pym is working on. So Scott finds himself jeopardizing his freedom as they fight to bring Janet Pym back while keeping the tech out of other hands.

Everything I loved about Ant-Man comes back to the second film. Scott’s relationship with his daughter (the maze adventure was awesome!), Luis and his dense but adorable childlike spirit, Hope and Scott’s clashing denial of their feelings, and just all the fun of making things big and small! (Not sure you really could shrink and move a building around and have it work once you made it big again. All the power infrastructure and underground parts would not be there. But the concept is so cool! They could have easily explained it if they’d just taken a few moments!) 😛 Oh and the way they use the wheel-shaped Matchbox car carrying case is genius! Rating: 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Skyscraper – weird as it may sound, the biggest reason I wanted to see this film was because the protagonist had a disability. This problem added such a neat wrinkle to the plot. After reading the three book mystery series by J.K. Rowling and her hard-boiled P.I. and his issues with part of a missing leg, I wanted to see what they did with it here. Overall, I thought they did a good job!

The building was gorgeous! I wish they’d shown us more of it before the destruction began. The special effects were fantastic. The company logo was awesome! Loved how they used it in the company video. (Yes, I love dragons!)

Once you find out what the tower owner is hiding, the reasons behind the actions of the bad guy make sense, but not Mr. Ji’s. If you have copies of the data, leave the original in the safe. It will either keep it or destroy it, but you still have what you need. Henry, Will’s son, also disappears conveniently from the film when they need Will’s wife, Sarah to be more involved. Loved that she helped, so the movie wasn’t just one-sided, but… Another issue was the wiring needed for the final move at the end of the film to work. Most of that would have melted off so wouldn’t have worked. If they’d spent a little more time on the building introduction, they could have covered that, but they didn’t.

Overall though, it was a fun ride and worth watching for all the action and just the darn cool building!!!! 😛 Rating: 3.5 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Price of Admission.)

Hotel Transylvania 2: Summer Vacation – These are always so cute! Great for families to see together. They always cover different aspects of being a family. This one is multi-pronged in that aspect as we see issues from multiple families being highlighted.

The writers had a lot of fun writing this one. A lot of the details and bits definitely came from people with kids. Lol. They also take some expectations and give you something entirely different. Loved what they did with the Bermuda Triangle and the lost city of Atlantis. I would go on this cruise! 🙂

Loads of family topics – tradition, loneliness, obsession, letting go, embarrassment caused by family members, and more. Ericka ended up being a much more faceted character than I expected. I loved what they did with her. I even guessed the song that was used to save the day! Bwahahahaha! Rating: 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

That should keep you all busy for a bit. 😛

Here’s hoping for a steady blog posting schedule!