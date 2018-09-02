Morning, ya’ll!

I figured I’d go for something a little different this week. Give life some variety and what not. 🙂 So this week is:

Mind Sieve on a Sunday!

Mini Movie Review

KIN – This is a family drama with super cool effects and science fiction elements. Eli’s adopted mom has died. He and his father are trying to cope. Then his brother Jimmy is released from jail. He’s been gone six years. To compound the problem, we find Jimmy owes a lot of money for protection in prison. Eli, who’s been stripping wire from old buildings, comes across a bloodbath in one of them. He also finds a strange weapon.

Matters escalate quickly on multiple fronts, and it’s just a question of when the train wreck will happen.

Gorgeous cinematography, great effects, great acting, and mystery bits leading us towards the finale. It’s about family, belonging, getting past the things that pull you down. Definitely open for a sequel! Rating: 4 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Bag Man – Sci-Fi Short Film – This 10+ minute short film is what the movie KIN is based on. Several elements made it from here to the movie. (The owl!) A little abrupt and with 0 explanations, but it was fun seeing the correlations.

Cool new song (to me!) I thought I’d share. Would be a lovely fit with the boys from Supernatural. 🙂 No Roots by Alice Merton. Super catchy!

Prepare to be Disturbed!!!! Guardians Inferno from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. (Most of the cast is in this! You just might not recognize them! lol!) Talk about an 80’s flashback. lol.

2Cellos – Thunderstruck – love the set up for this one. These guys rock!

Okay, got to go. Hope you have a wonderful Labor Day!