Virtual Tourist – Witcher 3 9/30/18

Morning, all!

Let’s do this!

Mini Movie Reviews

Smallfoot – an unexpectedly deep film. They tackle some tough subjects. The animation was great. There are loads of cute and amusing moments. Rating: 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s rating: Worth Full Price of Admission)

The House with a Clock in its Walls – The film has some great special effects. The story is told from Lewis’ point of view, (the boy) so there is a lot we see coming that he doesn’t. In that respect, it made the movie somewhat predictable. Still, it was a nice bit of fun. Rating: 3.5 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Virtual Tourist – Witcher 3

Hubby had Witcher 2 and 3 from sometime back. I tried doing Witcher 2 but the dizzying factor was too high, and no means to tone it down in the options. I moved on to Witcher 3, and have had little problems in that respect. YAY!

The beginning sequence is done in a 3D coming book style. Worked very well! Dark times are upon the land as old evil has come through the veil.

They mention the origin of Witchers. Children mutated through magic to make a breed more suited to fight against ghosts and monsters.

The Wild Hunt has come through the veil. The land is in the midst of war, so the Wild Hunt is roaming the countryside for their nefarious purposes unchecked.

Start screen for the game. Hubby bought a season pass with the game when he brought it, so it shows two add-ons at the bottom there. The image moves. Also, whenever you hit escape to save a game or pause it, it keeps a picture of where you are at the time. I thought that was a nice touch!

This is Geralt – he’s the Witcher who is the focus of the games.

War is everywhere. Things that have happened in the previous games have led to the current bad situation.

Geralt’s lover Yennefer. This is a dream he’s having while searching for her. He’d lost his memories at the end of the original Witcher game and had forgotten all about her. Some mild nudity shows up here and there.

Yennefer – she is a sorceress. Geralt and his teacher have been looking for her for the last six months.

Lots of lovely details! You can also see the minimap and active quest on the right.

Let the games begin!

Hope you have an awesome week!