Virtual Tourist – Witcher 10/21/18

Morning!

Weird week. All the rain and cold were trying super hard to make me sick. I muddled through – yay! But somehow though we thought we had Fan Days this weekend, we did not actually have a booth. Boo! But it’s given me time to fight against catching a cold. Yay! But I didn’t get much done this weekend. Boo! Lol.

Mini Movie Reviews

Crazy Rich Asians – this film has been out a while, but it’s still going strong. The preview clips I’d seen were awful, but hubby had read good things about it, so we took a chance. Glad we did. Most of the film is in English with a dabbling of subtitles here and there. It’s a love story as well as a clash of old vs. new, familial responsibilities vs. self, rich vs. poor, and other clashes. All the little details and side characters made the film adorable and quite funny. There are a lot of lovely views of Singapore as well! The film was a lot of fun. Rating: 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Witcher 3 – White Orchard

Look at that gorgeous sky! Lots of beautiful scenery abounds!

As you can see in the picture, the flora is super detailed. Lovely!

Gorgeous! I could look at the clouds all day. Lol

I took this one because of the free-roaming horses! The game also has deer, rabbits, and other fauna running around.

My first main Witcher contract. Hunt down and get rid of a Griffin running rampant through the countryside. Not an easy task!

An actual sacrificial lamb.

Geralt has been looking for his girlfriend Yennerfer, but she finds him instead.

Yennefer – Geralt’s girlfriend before he lost his memory in the original game.

Yennefer has convinced Geralt to go with her. His foster daughter Ciri has been seen and is in danger from the Wild Hunt. (I love the look she’s giving him! Hee!)

Geralt after a mandatory bath and shave. (Hilarious situation, really.) Emhyr var Emreis, the ruler of Nilfgaard sits in the back. He wants his daughter Ciri found. His reasons are not quite the same as Geralt’s.

Stay dry! Stay healthy! Have fun!