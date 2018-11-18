Virtual Tourist – Witcher 3 11/18/18

Morning!

I fell off the planet again and will most likely fall off again next week.

I had a gallstone attack a couple of weeks ago. First time I’ve had one! At least to where I knew something was wrong. I had some scans, and they found the stones. Now I am going to have my gallbladder removed. Whee! (Thus the reason I’ll be falling off the planet again.) Wish me luck!

Virtual Tourist

Witcher 3

Yennefer has opened a magic portal for travel. Whenever you interact with someone long enough or learn a lot about them, they get entered into the character entry book. (Yes, I forgot to hit the Home button to get rid of the UI. DOH)

One of the large rooms in Emhyr var Emreis’s castle.

View of Northern Temeria and one of the villages.

Members of the Wild Hunt looking for clues to Ciri’s whereabouts.

This is the leader of the Wild Hunt and supernatural bad guy. Mean looking guy!

This was an unexpected surprise. In certain points of the game, when getting information about Ciri from those who’ve seen her, you get to be her to reenact that particular set of events.

The women mages are in hiding as their’s a price on their heads. This temporary portal belongs to Keira Metz.

This is Keira’s secret place. It’s where she goes when she can’t stand being the village witch anymore. Lol.

A gorgeous view as I approach a set of small ruins.

A closer look at the ruins.

Wish me luck! Hope to be back to soon!

Also, next Saturday is Small Business Saturday. You can help small business and small publishers by shopping their wears.