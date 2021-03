Uncial Press March 2021 Sale!

Just a quick note to let you know that one of my publishers is having a Mar 2021 ebook 📖 sale at Untreed Reads.

All Uncial Press ebooks are at 40% Off.

So this means that “Charity and Sacrifice,” my alternate history horror novelette, is also on sale! 🥰

If you have the time, check out the bargains. You might find some great deals and awesome reads! 😄