Mind Sieve 06/03/22

News/Musings

I have a ton of news this time around, so I hope you’ll bear with me! 😁 Strap in for the ride! Lol.

First, here’s a pic of the final cover for The JOY of Murder!

It looks pretty snazzy, right? Charles fixed Daiyu’s hair and tea-shade glasses. He also added an arm with the handcuffs and removed most of the blood. I love the juxtaposition of the border. He’ll have the cover templates completed soon. Yay!

Second, sample chapters for The JOY of Murder are up! Grab them in your favorite format or read them on your browser.

Third, for anyone needing to catch up, the ebook for Black Jade is now on sale for $.99! Should stay that way for the whole month of June, so get it while you can before it goes back to the $3.99 price. 😋

But wait! There’s more! Lol. (I couldn’t resist!)

Fourth, The JOY of Murder ebooks are now available for Pre-Order at your favorite online retailer.

Sadly, KDP has not figured out how to do pre-orders for hardcovers and softcovers. 😥 Though both will be available in the first to middle weeks of July. The official release date for the ebook is 7/21/22.

Fifth, the ARC Team got first dibs, but I still have some open slots for anyone wanting to get a free copy of The JOY of Murder in exchange for a review. (If you want to be added to the ARC Team, sign up for the newsletter and then let me know! Include the genres you’d prefer to help with!)

There are two places you can sign up which will also send you reminders to get the review up—Booksprout and StoryOrigin.

Sixth, in July, I will be doing a Giveaway for the release of The JOY of Murder! The prize will be three hardcover books—Poirot Investigates (Royal Collection Editions), Black Jade, and The JOY of Murder. But there will also be Cozy and Mystery freebies! I’ll share the link once it goes live on July 1st!

I did have a total SQUEE moment this month! The new Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series started and the first world Obi-wan went to was called Daiyu! YES! I had to do a double-take! They named the planet the same name as my amateur detective, Daiyu Wu! (My fan girl is showing. Lol!) 😎