We interrupt your regularly scheduled program for Pre-Release Madness! 😱

Black Jade – A Daiyu Wu Mystery has been reviewed by Publishers Weekly!

“Set in 1930 Dallas, this impressive series launch from Oliver (Alien Redemption) introduces a one-of-a-kind lead. Despite being blind and living in a community infected with anti-Asian prejudice, Chinese immigrant Daiyu Wu has built a life for herself by operating her family’s business, White Laundry, aided by her friend and caretaker, Jacques Haskin…The playful banter between Wu and Haskin moves the plot along. Historical mystery fans will look forward to the sequel.”

The BookLife Prize did a Critic’s Report on Black Jade!

Assessment:

Plot/Idea: Black Jade is a meticulously plotted mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie, with a plot that unfolds intriguingly in this quickly paced novel.

Prose: Told in first-person perspective, Jacques’s narration proves an almost Watson-like counterpart to Daiyu Wu’s Holmes. The snappy and fast-paced dialogue brings the story to life.

Originality: Readers will find this to be a classic mystery set in 1930s Texas. Though frequent readers of the genre may target the culprit early on, protagonist Dai’s keen eye, curiosity, and wit are delightful fun.

Character Development/Execution: The blind Chinese protagonist Daiyu Wu is inherently clever and memorable, and narrator Jacques is a loyal yet complex companion.

Blurb: A gripping Agatha-Christie-esque whodunit whose atmosphere and characters are sure to delight readers.

Score:

• Plot/Idea: 8

• Originality: 8

• Prose: 9

• Character/Execution: 8

• Overall: 8.25

