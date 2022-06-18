We interrupt your regularly scheduled program for Pre-Release Madness! 😱

Oliver Madness! 🏃♀️ Run away while you can!
Greetings, ya’ll!
I apologize for the mess I am about to make. LOL. Hopefully, it won’t be too arduous for you guys! 😄
Thank you for your patience in advance! 🥰
News/Musings/MADNESS!
Apologies upfront if I seem to be all over the place this time around! Things have been a little crazy. 🤪 New releases are a descent into MADNESS!
Usually, this would be a Virtual Tourist post, but there’s so much going on, and I didn’t want this to be a giant edition, so I decided to switch channels/programs. 😆
I’m trying to keep the blog posts to every two weeks, though once we’re super close to the wide release, there will be a couple of extra notices. You’ve been warned! Bwahahahaha!
Black Jade – A Daiyu Wu Mystery has been reviewed by Publishers Weekly!
“Set in 1930 Dallas, this impressive series launch from Oliver (Alien Redemption) introduces a one-of-a-kind lead. Despite being blind and living in a community infected with anti-Asian prejudice, Chinese immigrant Daiyu Wu has built a life for herself by operating her family’s business, White Laundry, aided by her friend and caretaker, Jacques Haskin…The playful banter between Wu and Haskin moves the plot along. Historical mystery fans will look forward to the sequel.”
You can read the full review here.
The BookLife Prize did a Critic’s Report on Black Jade!
Assessment:
Plot/Idea: Black Jade is a meticulously plotted mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie, with a plot that unfolds intriguingly in this quickly paced novel.
Prose: Told in first-person perspective, Jacques’s narration proves an almost Watson-like counterpart to Daiyu Wu’s Holmes. The snappy and fast-paced dialogue brings the story to life.
Originality: Readers will find this to be a classic mystery set in 1930s Texas. Though frequent readers of the genre may target the culprit early on, protagonist Dai’s keen eye, curiosity, and wit are delightful fun.
Character Development/Execution: The blind Chinese protagonist Daiyu Wu is inherently clever and memorable, and narrator Jacques is a loyal yet complex companion.
Blurb: A gripping Agatha-Christie-esque whodunit whose atmosphere and characters are sure to delight readers.
Score:
• Plot/Idea: 8
• Originality: 8
• Prose: 9
• Character/Execution: 8
• Overall: 8.25
As luck would have it, these came in at a great time, especially as the 99-cent sale of Black Jade is still going on! With Book 2 The JOY of Murder coming soon, it’s the perfect time to grab book 1. 😎
Want a taste first? Downloadable sample chapters can be found here.
The JOY of Murder Release Schedule!
The current plan is:
6/21/22 – release of the hardcover edition
7/5/22 – release of the paperback edition
7/21/22 – release of the ebooks in all formats (Now on Pre-Order)
Barring any unexpected chaos or disasters. 😁
The first review for The JOY of Murder is in!
★★★★★ – Dai is another modern-day Agatha Christie as she embarks on solving a murder with the help of her loyal assistant, Jacques and several other characters. I enjoyed reading about the Chinese and Mexican cultures, and how they came together in this murder mystery.
And… the JOY of Murder Book Trailer is LIVE!
Review copies for The JOY of Murder
I’ve added a 3rd place you can go to grab a review copy of The JOY of Murder.
You can now choose from StoryOrigin, BookSprout, and BookSirens!
BookSirens also has a new feature allowing readers to follow authors there and get notified when new ARCs are up for grabs.
Call of the Wind: A Space Opera Adventure
Will a young pilot shot down in occupied territory be executed or overcome impossible odds and survive?
Living under the shadow of an interplanetary war, Baymond Kimes’ life is shattered when his father is shot at a spiritual gathering. He turns to his childhood friend, Princess Fawniteen, for comfort. Their innocent love blossoms, but when Fawn’s parents reveal she was betrothed at birth to another, the young couple is devastated. Fawn dutifully accepts her fate, and Baymond escapes at sixteen by joining the Interplanetary air fleet.
Trained as a fighter pilot against the forces of a powerful sorcerer-deity, Baymond grows up fast. Eventually, his aircraft is shot down and he’s captured.
Can Baymond escape to see Fawniteen again and use his special gifts to save the galaxy?
If you like brave heroes, true love, exciting adventures and space battles you’ll loveCall of the Wind, about the next generation in Skarie’s exciting sci-fi series.
Read Call of the Wind to join the fight for freedom today!
The JOY of Murder Pre-Order BONUS!
Romeo’s Revenge
Yes, I have a 🎁 for anyone buying the hardcover, paperback, or ebook now through 7/21/22. (This will help the book get a strong start!)
You can get the ebooks as a pre-order now, hardcover on 6/21, and paperbacks from 7/5. (No pre-order capabilities by the printer for hardcover and paperback. Boo!)
It’s super easy!
1) Take a picture/screen capture of your receipt. (Or forward the email receipt.)
2) Sign up for the newsletter at www.gloriaoliver.com/subscribe (And get yet another gift!) (You need to subscribe so you can get the bonus in part 4)
3) Send it to gloria (@) gloriaoliver.com.
4) I’ll send you a link to where you can download your BONUS!
It’s a never before seen Daiyu Wu short story called Romeo’s Revenge! (You’ll get it 3+ months before it goes on sale as a gift!)
Two tragedies occur in the same family a year apart on All Hallow’s Eve. Were they truly just tragic pranks or something more sinister?
The Death of Knowledge
Everyone knows there’s no crime in the City of Scolaris. Try telling that to the dead man!
Born into servitude, Quill relies on the Master for everything. But when they uncover a body, she’s sent away from the only home she’s ever known. Forced to serve the corpse’s widow, she discovers a world of power and prejudice, secrets and lies, a world she doesn’t recognise.
Meanwhile, in the City Guard, Deputy Red set out to be a trailblazer, a rebel. At least that’s the story he told himself. Imagining a career of action and intrigue, what he didn’t bank on was zero crooks and the boss from hell. Excited by the prospect of a case, Red must choose between following orders or trusting his instincts.
When the finger of suspicion points perilously close to home, Quill and Red’s paths cross with disastrous consequences. And as the quest for justice reaches its climax, both have to make choices that change their lives forever.
Perfect for armchair sleuths, The Death of Knowledge offers an exciting twist on a traditional murder mystery, keeping you guessing until the very last word.
Buy The Death of Knowledge, journey to the City of Scolaris, and unmask a murderer today!
Planets in Alignment Book Fair – a chance to grab free science fiction books and stories.
Felony Fiction June 2022 – 99 cent specials on Cozy/Mystery/Thriller ebooks!
🌟 Shout out to Reviewers Corner! 🌟
Thanks this month go to:
S.V. Farnsworth and Violet Kovacevic!
(Do you want your name in here, too? All you need is to post a one or two-sentence review at Bookbub, Goodreads, Amazon, or send me a link if it’s posted elsewhere and I will add you here next round!)
Let me know if this blog post was too much of an info dump! Finding the proper balance for this stuff is HARD! 🤪
Gloria
