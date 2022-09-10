Virtual Tourist 09/09/22

News/Musings

The audiobook for The JOY of Murder is Live! Narrated by Brandon S. Borko. He did a fabulous job! Universal links I have so far for it can be found here. It should be available at Amazon, Audible, iTunes, and more. Sadly, I’ve not been able to get all the links yet. (Ack! Need to update the website, too!)

If you would like to review the audiobook, you can request that here.

SF Author Leon Steven’s did an interview with me and it’s now live! You can find the interview here.

It’s amazing to me how we get stuck thinking about things a particular way and assume everyone else is the same. Working with Author Ad School has opened my eyes to this bizarre conundrum.

For example, some of the suggestions for writing blurbs for Amazon pages feel weird and even wrong, but they’re proven to work! We’re supposed to tell less about the book and more about the emotional journey.

New covers for the mystery series are in the works. I hope to share one or two of them with you next time. Branding, branding, branding. When the Secret Humankind gets finished and I ask Charles for a cover, I definitely plan to keep more of that in mind. His work is too awesome not to use it! Just need to do it right from the start. Whee!