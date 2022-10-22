Mind Sieve 10/21/22

News/Musings

​

Romeo’s Revenge is now on pre-order! Woot!

Romeo’s Revenge – A Historical Cozy Mystery Short

Two tragedies one year apart. An unlucky family or something more sinister? She intends to sniff it out.

When Daiyu Wu learns of a pair of seemingly unrelated deaths within the same family, her inquisitive nature demands she find out more. So, with the help of her companion, Jacques, and her canine protector, Prince Razor, can this blind sleuth find the clues in time?

A Daiyu Wu Mystery – Novelette

There is also a new series banner! Everything matches now. YAY!

Back in the days before ebooks, the lengths of books and shorts usually fell into a smaller set of buckets than they do now. Sadly, not all the retailers take this into account, so it can be hard to figure out what you’re getting.

Here’s a quick list that also uses some info from an article at Jericho Writers.

Flash Fiction – 100 to 1,000 words

Short Story – 1,000 to 9,999 words

Novelette – 7,500 to 19,000 words

Novella – 10,000 to 40,000 words

Novel – these will vary by genre. Cozy Mysteries tend to fit in the 50,000 to 70,000-word range. Fantasy/SF – 80,000 to 100,000+

I like meat in my fiction, so I prefer works close to or above 70K for cozies and 80K+ for everything else.

Do you have a preferred length for your fiction reads?