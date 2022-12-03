Virtual Tourist 12/02/22

News/Musings

There’s been good and bad this time around. The EBM (Evil Back Muscle) kept getting upset, so I brought it up to the doc that it looked to be turning chronic. She mentioned I might want to check with a chiropractor. This surprised me a little as I thought they only dealt with spine issues, but they do muscle stuff, too!

A bit of trivia! “The word chiropractor is derived from the Greek words cheir and praxis, which together mean “hand practice.” It is a person who practices chiropractic, a form of alternative medicine that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, particularly the spine. The word chiropractor was first used in print by D. D. Palmer, the founder of chiropractic, in the 1895 book The Chiropractor’s Adjuster.”

It was funny as the Chiropractic office had you watch an intro video (almost like an infomercial) on my second visit before we went over the x-rays. Since your nerves run inside the spine and then branch out all over the place, if you’re out of alignment, it can cause all manner of issues as it interferes with the information being sent from and to the brain. 🧠

The x-rays show that one of my hips is higher than the other and my L4 and L5 rather than have a parallel gap between them, the gap is skewed to one side like this >. So, just like a car, they’re going to work on my alignment! 😁 It’s going to take multiple weeks, but if it works, it’ll be fabulous!

Have you ever been to a chiropractor? Did you have a good experience?

On the bad side of things, I’ve found out I have gained an allergy to onions 🧅! If I eat chunks of it (like at hibachi) it makes my insides swell like a balloon! (And guess who got mad about that! Yes, the EBM! 😲) I’ve had this happen with watermelons 🍉 before, but this is a new one. Ugh. (If it’s just small pieces for flavor in a recipe, I think I’m good, but no more eating cooked onions for me!) (What’s wild is that as a kid, I disliked the heck out of them and never ate them. As I got older, I tolerated the taste better, but I guess a part of me knew they were bad for me all along? 😎)

Do you have any weird food allergies?

Still no time frame for the re-release of Willing Sacrifice, but below is the banner graphic. A darker version of the garden is part of the cover, but it’s on the backside of the book, so it was lightened for the banner.

​Needless to say, not a lot of writing has happened in the last two weeks. 😭