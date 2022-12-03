Virtual Tourist 12/02/22
Table of Contents
|News/Musings
|StoryOrigin Swap 1
|Virtual Tourist – Sherlock Holmes Chapter 1
|StoryOrigin Swap 2
|It’s Cold Outside Group Promo
|Magical Winter Fantasy Group Promo
|Reviewers Corner!
Greetings!
It’s cold 🧊, it’s hot ♨, it’s rainy🌧, it’s dry 🌵! We’ve pretty much run the gambit here in Texas the last couple of weeks. It’s been unusually weird—nothing like hitting mid 70’s one day and plunging down to the 40’s the next. Whee!
News/Musings
There’s been good and bad this time around. The EBM (Evil Back Muscle) kept getting upset, so I brought it up to the doc that it looked to be turning chronic. She mentioned I might want to check with a chiropractor. This surprised me a little as I thought they only dealt with spine issues, but they do muscle stuff, too!
A bit of trivia! “The word chiropractor is derived from the Greek words cheir and praxis, which together mean “hand practice.” It is a person who practices chiropractic, a form of alternative medicine that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, particularly the spine.
The word chiropractor was first used in print by D. D. Palmer, the founder of chiropractic, in the 1895 book The Chiropractor’s Adjuster.”
It was funny as the Chiropractic office had you watch an intro video (almost like an infomercial) on my second visit before we went over the x-rays. Since your nerves run inside the spine and then branch out all over the place, if you’re out of alignment, it can cause all manner of issues as it interferes with the information being sent from and to the brain. 🧠
The x-rays show that one of my hips is higher than the other and my L4 and L5 rather than have a parallel gap between them, the gap is skewed to one side like this >. So, just like a car, they’re going to work on my alignment! 😁 It’s going to take multiple weeks, but if it works, it’ll be fabulous!
Have you ever been to a chiropractor? Did you have a good experience?
On the bad side of things, I’ve found out I have gained an allergy to onions 🧅! If I eat chunks of it (like at hibachi) it makes my insides swell like a balloon! (And guess who got mad about that! Yes, the EBM! 😲) I’ve had this happen with watermelons 🍉 before, but this is a new one. Ugh. (If it’s just small pieces for flavor in a recipe, I think I’m good, but no more eating cooked onions for me!) (What’s wild is that as a kid, I disliked the heck out of them and never ate them. As I got older, I tolerated the taste better, but I guess a part of me knew they were bad for me all along? 😎)
Do you have any weird food allergies?
Still no time frame for the re-release of Willing Sacrifice, but below is the banner graphic. A darker version of the garden is part of the cover, but it’s on the backside of the book, so it was lightened for the banner.
Needless to say, not a lot of writing has happened in the last two weeks. 😭
Extra content today:
1) StoryOrigin Swap 1 (Freebie)
2) StoryOrigin Swap 2 (Freebie)
3) It’s Cold Outside – Get Cozy! Group Promo
4) Magical Winter Fantasy Group Promo
Scroll on down to get all the deets. 😉
Flash Flood
StoryOrigin Swap 1 (Freebie)
A walk home turns into something wild…
Tammy hates rain with a passion, even more so since her powers started to manifest in unexpected ways. But on a walk home from school everything changes when she encounters a teenage werewolf. It’s not what you might think…
This is a novella-length version of the story.
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
Trying to rotate the games so you get something different in each round of the Virtual Tourist. We’re back to Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. (The next game by the company will pick up where this one leaves off and include Cthulu! That should be a weird trip.)
You can see all the currently uploaded pics here.
This is an aerial view of the older section of the island of Cordona. On the bridge, you can see a female elephant balloon. Sherlock is using it to try to entice a boy elephant to come out of hiding. It was hilarious.
Once the particular quest is complete, you get the girl elephant balloon as a garden ornament. Yes, she’s wearing rouge. Isn’t she adorable? Lol.
Some of the buildings on the older side of the island. I love the little touches!
Speaking of little touches… Drawn images of a dog and cat near an overlook. So cute! I LOVE running across these extra bits. They give life to the game.
This covered overlook is in the richer part of the island. A lovely place to stare out at the sea.
A lovely fountain and more of the European-influenced buildings in the richer area of the island.
A lovely wall mural in one of the foot traffic areas.
More lovely architecture and garden sculpture.
Twisted Wedding
StoryOrigin Swap 2 (Freebie)
A lavish wedding, a guest list full of secrets and a bride plunged to her death.
Ivy Stone is excited to spend a weekend helping her friend manage a gorgeous wedding on a private Scottish isle. Before the couple can say ‘I do’ the bride falls to her death and speculations abound. Is it an accident? Suicide? Or murder?
Trapped together while the investigation is underway, Ivy finds herself in a thickening plot of intrigue among the
bridesmaids, guests, and a mysterious stranger lurking on the isle.
While dodging flirtation, sampling delicious dishes and falling in love with Monty the pup, our amateur sleuth discovers everyone on the island has secrets. Some they are willing to kill for.
One twist leads to another as Ivy races to unmask the true culprit. A murderer in their midst no one ever suspected.
Get cozy this December with the It’s Cold Outside—Get Cozy group promotion! Snuggle up with a good book, a cup of hot cocoa, and a cozy blanket. You’ll be glad you did!
Looking for a way to escape the cold this winter? Look no further! Fantasy reads are the perfect way to transport yourself to a warmer, more magical world. See what’s up for grabs during the Magical Winter Fantasy Group Promo!
🌟 Shout out to Reviewers Corner! 🌟
Thanks this month go to:
The JOY of Murder – Kerrie McLean, Sabrina Nelson, and Jennifer
The JOY of Murder Audiobook – Caroline Wright
A great big thanks to all the reviewers this month!
(Do you want your name in here, too? All you need is to post a one or two-sentence review at Bookbub, Goodreads, Amazon, or send me a link if it’s posted elsewhere and I will add you here next round!)
Stay frosty and healthy! Until next time!
Gloria
You must log in to post a comment.